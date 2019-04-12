शहर चुनें

special story of Chaitra navratri 2019

नवरात्र में इस दिन करेंगे पूजा अर्चना तो बरसेगी मां की कृपा, रविपुष्य योग दूर करेगा आपके सारे दुख

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 12 Apr 2019 04:34 PM IST
नवरात्रि
नवरात्रि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
 नवरात्र में अष्टमी और नवमी को लेकर भ्रम की स्थिति बन रही है। एक पंचांग के अनुसार 13 अप्रैल को जबकि दूसरे के अनुसार 14 अप्रैल को रामनवमी मनाई जा रही है। जबकि सरकारी अवकाश 13 अप्रैल को ही घोषित है। शकुंतला शक्ति पीठ के संस्थापक आचार्य अमरेश मिश्रा ने बताया कि नवरात्र के अंतिम तीन दिन अति महत्वपूर्ण होते हैं।
 
chaitra navratri chaitra navratri 2019 chaitra navratri kab se hai chaitra month navratri kab hai kanya pujan kanya puja navratri start 2019 navratri photo navratri 2019 chaitra navratri date 2019 timing of kalash sthapana संयोग कलश स्थापना नवरात्रि navratri 2019 april date navratri food recipes in hindi navratri food during pregnancy navratri navratri special food navratri special dishes dry fruits नवरात्रि 2019 food व्रत फूड नवरात्री
नवरात्रि
नवरात्रि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नवरात्रि में दीप जलाती महिला
नवरात्रि में दीप जलाती महिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरती लेते भक्त
आरती लेते भक्त
नवरात्रि पूजन
नवरात्रि पूजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मां का दरबार
मां का दरबार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
