ओईएफ ने तैयार की जवानों को बचाने के लिए हल्की बुलेट प्रूफ जैकेट, ये है खासियत

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Sun, 12 Aug 2018 12:08 PM IST
कानपुर ओईएफ ने सेना के जवानों के लिए हल्की बुलेट प्रूफ जैकेट तैयार की है।  मात्र 9.5 किलो ग्राम भार वाली इस जैकेट को मिश्र धातु निगम (मिथानी) से बनाया गया है। इसे परीक्षण के लिए बीएसएफ को दिया गया था। 
oef bullet proof jacket soldiers up news

