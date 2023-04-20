Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur News ›   M.Com Chaiwala of Mahoba, the crowd of tea drinkers rises, the shop opens for 14 hours, you will be shocked to

सफलनामा: M.Com चायवाला! चाय पीने वालों की उमड़ती है भीड़, 14 घंटे खुलती है शॉप, कमाई जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, महोबा Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Fri, 21 Apr 2023 12:00 AM IST
Mahoba News: युवाओं के लिए प्रेरणा बन चुका है एमकॉम चायवाला। 15 हजार की पूंजी से काम शुरू किया था काम, जो अब महोबा का ब्रांड बन गया है। संचालक रवि अपनी चाय की दुकान से खासा संतुष्ट हैं। उसका कहना है कि कोई भी काम छोटा-बड़ा नहीं होता। कठिन परिश्रम से ही कामयाबी मिलती है।

M.Com Chaiwala of Mahoba, the crowd of tea drinkers rises, the shop opens for 14 hours, you will be shocked to
चाय बनाता रवि व इंतजार करते ग्राहक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोई भी काम छोटा-बड़ा नहीं होता। मेहनत, लगन और समर्पण भरे संकल्प के साथ काम शुरू किया जाए, तो कामयाबी निचिश्त है। इसे सच कर दिखाया है... शहर के एमकॉम चाय वाले के नाम से प्रसिद्ध रवि चौरसिया ने। बुंदेलखंड के पढ़े-लिखे बेरोजगार युवाओं के लिए महोबा का एमकॉम चाय वाला एक मिशाल बन गया है।


प्रतिदिन दुकान में ग्राहकों की भीड़ उमड़ रही है। चाय का स्वाद लजीज है। लोग चाय की चुस्कियां लेने दूर-दूर से आते हैं। शहर के मुन्ना चौराहा निवासी रवि चौरसिया ने वर्ष 2017 में शहर के वीरभूमि राजकीय महाविद्यालय से एमकॉम की परीक्षा पास की थी। इसके बाद वह नौकरी की तैयारी में जुट गया।

तमाम प्रयास के बाद सरकारी नौकरी नहीं मिली। उसे लगा कि निजी सेक्टर में नौकरी करने से अच्छा है कि स्वयं का व्यवसाय शुरू किया जाए। पूंजी इतनी नहीं थी कि वह बड़ा व्यापार शुरू करता। ऐसे में उसने मार्केट में सर्वे किया कि कौन-कौन काम कम पूंजी में शुरू हो सकते हैं।

15 हजार से शुरू हुआ सफर
तब आइडिया आया कि चाय का काम शुरू किया जाए। फिर क्या था उनसे तकरीबन 15 हजार रुपये की पूंजी खर्च कर शहर में चाय की शॉप डालने की ठान ली। अब बात आई कि दुकान का नाम क्या रखा जाए। तब उसने तय किया कि उसकी शैक्षिक योग्यता के हिसाब से शॉप का नाम एमकॉम चाय वाला ही रखा जाए।

प्रतिदिन 14 घंटे खुलती है चाय की शॉप
एमकॉम चाय वाला अब महोबा का एक ब्रांड बन गया है। शहर के नरसिंह कुटी के सामने स्थित एमकॉम चाय वाला की शॉप प्रतिदिन सुबह नौ बजे खुलती है। रात 11 बजे शॉप बंद होती है। उसकी दुकान में बड़ी संख्या में ग्राहक पहुंचते हैं। सुबह और शाम के समय, तो दुकान में ग्राहकों की कतारें लगी रहती हैं।

प्रतिदिन आठ से दस हजार की दुकानदारी
रवि चौरसिया ने दुकान में अब गर्मी का मौसम देखते हुए लस्सी का काम भी शुरू कर दिया है। इस समय प्रति दिन दुकान में आठ से दस हजार रुपये की दुकानदारी हो रही है। रवि अपनी चाय की दुकान से खासा संतुष्ट है। उसका कहना है कि कोई भी काम छोटा-बड़ा नहीं होता। कठिन परिश्रम से ही कामयाबी मिलती है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

