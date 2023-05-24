Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur News ›   Kanpur Weather Update, Heat wave continues, weather changes in next 24 hours, heat wave alert issued

Kanpur Weather Update: पारा@44.4! गर्मी का सितम जारी, अगले 24 घंटे में मौसम में बदलाव, हीट वेव का अलर्ट जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Wed, 24 May 2023 09:46 AM IST
सार

Weather Update: कानपुर में इन दिनों आसमान से आग बरस रही हैं। तापमान 44 डिग्री सेल्सियस से ऊपर पहुंच गया है। हालांकि मौसम विभाग ने एक-दो दिन में मौसम में बदलाव की जानकारी दी है। अगले 24 घंटे में मौसम में हल्का बदलाव होगा, लेकिन गर्मी कम नहीं होगी।

Kanpur Weather Update, Heat wave continues, weather changes in next 24 hours, heat wave alert issued
कानपुर में गर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

कानपुर में गर्मी का सितम तीन दिन से जारी है। लगातार बढ़ते पारे के बीच मौसम विभाग ने लू और तेज गर्म हवाएं चलने का अलर्ट जारी किया है। साथ ही लोगों को सतर्क रहने को कहा गया है। एयरफोर्स के मॉनिटर में अधिकतम तापमान 44.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया।


चंद्रशेखर आजाद कृषि एवं प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय के मौसम विभाग के मॉनिटर में अधिकतम तापमान 42.5 डिग्री रहा। इसी तरह रात का तापमान 27.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। मौसम विभाग प्रमुख डॉ. एसएन पांडेय के अनुसार 24 मई से मौसम में हल्का बदलाव आ सकता है।

हालांकि गर्मी बनी रहेगी। सुबह 9 बजे से लेकर शाम पांच बजे तक 6.2 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से गर्म हवा चली। बता दें कि अगले कुछ दिनों में मौसम बदल सकता है। यह बदलाव जीवन को अस्त व्यस्त करने वाला भी हो सकता है। इसलिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा ध्यान रखें।

अधिक गर्मी से अच्छी बारिश की संभावना
मौसम विज्ञानी डॉ. एसएन सुनील पांडेय ने बताया कि पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की वजह से फिलहाल पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में ज्यादा बारिश हो रही है। हवा में नमी आने के साथ ही लो प्रेशर बनने लगता है, जिससे कई जिलों में बारिश हो रही है। जहां भी लो प्रेशर बनेगा, उस जिले में बारिश हो जाएगी।

जून अंत तक मानसून का प्रवेश
हालांकि अभी जितनी गर्मी पड़ेगी, उतनी बारिश अच्छी होगी। इंडियन डाईपोल अभी पॉजिटिव बना हुआ है, इसका मतलब है कि अभी अच्छी बारिश के संकेत हैं। उत्तर प्रदेश में जून के आखिरी हफ्ते में मानसून एंट्री कर सकता है। इस बार बारिश अच्छी होने की संभावना है।

दोपहर बाद छा सकती है बदली
डॉ. पांडेय के मुताबिक ईस्ट यूपी में दोपहर बाद से बादल आना शुरू हो जाएंगे। लेकिन लखनऊ, कानपुर समेत अन्य जिलों में 27 और 28 मई को 5 से 10 मिमी. बारिश तक की संभावना बन रही है। हालांकि आज से दोपहर बाद बादलों की आवाजाही बढ़ेगी। बारिश की वजह से ठंडी हवाएं आने से रातों का तापमान कुछ कम हो सकता है।

गर्मी में धूप से इस तरह करें बचाव
  • दिनभर खूब पानी पीयें, भले ही आपको प्यास न लगे। साथ ही अगर आप व्यायाम कर रहे हैं, तो थोड़ी-थोड़ी देर के लिए रुकें और शरीर को ठंडा रखें।
  • तेज धूप के समय बाहर निकलने से बचें, सुबह 10 बजे से शाम चार बजे तक धूप में बहुत सावधानी से ही निकलें। कोशिश करें कि बाहर न निकलना पड़े।

  • कॉटन से बने ढीले-ढाले, हल्के रंग के कपड़े पहनें।
  • सूरज की हानिकारक किरणों से बचाने के लिए हाई एसपीएफ वाला सनस्क्रीन लगाएं।
  • ज्यादा शारीरिक गतिविधियों से बचें, खासतौर पर दिन के समय ज्यादा धूप में काम करने से बचें।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Followed