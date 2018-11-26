शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   fake TTE arrested in Jharkhand Express

जब ट्रेन में आमने-सामने हुए असली और नकली टीटीई, इस तरह पकड़ में आया शातिर

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Mon, 26 Nov 2018 10:33 PM IST
गिरफ्तार फर्जी टीटीई
ख़बर सुनें
कानपुर: मुगलसराय से कानपुर आ रही झारखंड एक्सप्रेस (12869) में एक फर्जी टीटीई (ट्रैवलिंग टिकट एग्जामिनर) को पकड़ा गया है। युवक का नाम अजीत शर्मा है और वह विश्व बैंक बर्रा का निवासी है। उसके पास से फर्जी पास मिला है।
ट्रेन के टीटीई सचिन ने बताया कि अजीत शर्मा ट्रेन केएस 2 कोच में यात्रा कर रहा था। टिकट मांगा गया तो उसे अपने को टीटीई बताया। पास मांगने पर टीटीई का पास दिखाया। पास जब चेक किया गया तो वह फर्जी निकला। जीआरपी कानपुर को उसे सौंप दिया गया। जीआरपी प्रभारी राम मोहन राय ने बताया कि अजीत को जेल भेज दिया गया है।

रघुराज प्रताप सिंह, एमएलसी अक्षय प्रताप सिंह
Kanpur

पूर्व मंत्री राजा भैया के भाई ने आरक्षण को लेकर कही ये बात, बोले- बसपा सरकार में परेशान हुए रघुराज

कुंडा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से लगातार छह बार से विधायक रघुराज प्रताप सिंह 'राजा भैया' ने राजनीति में 25 साल का सफर पूरा कर लिया है। ऐसे में वह अपने समर्थकों के साथ लखनऊ के रामाबाई मैदान में 30 नवंबर को सिल्वर जुबली मनाएंगे।

26 नवंबर 2018

26 नवंबर 2018

उन्नाव में 13 स्कूली बच्चे हुए बीमार
Kanpur

यूपी: उन्नाव में एमआर वैक्सीन लगते ही एक ही स्कूल के 13 बच्चों की हालत बिगड़ी

26 नवंबर 2018

26 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

चौथी मंजिल से कूदकर युवती ने दी जान,  परिजनों ने कही ये बात

26 नवंबर 2018

26 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

रेलवे स्टेशन पर पार्सल खुला तो दंग रह गए अधिकारी, 'सिगरेट तस्करी का साउथ कोरिया कनेक्शन'

26 नवंबर 2018

26 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Sports

अंडर-14 टीम के फाइनल ट्रायल में चुने जाएंगे 40 खिलाड़ी

26 नवंबर 2018

26 नवंबर 2018

एक्टर रजा मुराद
Kanpur

हिन्दुस्तान जैसा मुल्क दूसरा कोई नहीं: रजा मुराद

26 नवंबर 2018

26 नवंबर 2018

महोबा जंक्शन का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे मुख्य सुरक्षा आयुक्त
Kanpur

महोबा जंक्शन का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे मुख्य सुरक्षा आयुक्त, की ये बड़ी घोषणा

26 नवंबर 2018

26 नवंबर 2018

 कुलदीप यादव, अंकित राजपूत
Sports

आईपीएल: कुलदीप यादव और युवा गेंदबाज अंकित की केकेआर व पंजाब में जगह तय

25 नवंबर 2018

25 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

शिव महापुराण कथा के समापन पर हवन कुंड के पास धंसी जमीन, खुदाई में निकला शिवलिंग

25 नवंबर 2018

25 नवंबर 2018

एक्टर रजा मुराद
Kanpur

रजा मुराद ने सराहा 'अमर उजाला अपराजिता' अभियान, 'बॉलीवुड से राजनीति तक' महिलाओं की बातें

26 नवंबर 2018

26 नवंबर 2018

