होने वाली बीवी से मिलने पहुंचे युवक को बनाया बंधक और फिर किया ऐसा हाल

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 02:05 PM IST
बांदा जिले के कुरारा कोतवाली के चंदूपुर गांव के मजरा गंगवा का डेरा निवासी एक युवक बिना शादी के ससुराल में रुक जाने पर लड़की पक्ष से विवाद हो गया। इसके चलते उसकी जमकर पिटाई कर दी। जिस पर पीड़ित ने चार लोगों के खिलाफ मारपीट करने की थाने में तहरीर दी है।  गंगवा डेरा निवासी शिवसिंह पुत्र बीरबल थाने में दी तहरीर में बताया कि जलाला गांव के शिवगुलाम की पुत्री के साथ शादी तय हुई है। शादी आगामी 28 फरवरी को तय है। पीड़ित शिवसिंह ने बताया कि वह सूरत में रहकर मजदूरी करता है। बीते 31 दिसंबर को वह सूरत से लौटकर जलाला गांव पहुंच गया। उसके दूसरे दिन लड़की के मामा के यहां लल्ली का डेरा गया और वहां से लौटकर वापस बुधवार को आया।

जहां लड़की के पिता शिवगुलाम, मामा मलखान, बीर सिंह, बीर पाल उसको खेतों की तरफ ले गए और किसी बात को लेकर उसको जमकर मारापीटा। किसी तरह वह उनके चंगुल से छूटकर भाग निकला। पीड़ित युवक ने चारो लोगों के खिलाफ अकारण मारपीट करने की तहरीर थाने में दी है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।



 
