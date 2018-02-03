अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   CBI arrested GST commissioner Kanpur Sansar Singh

कानपुर: जीएसटी कमिश्नर और सुपरिटेंडेंट समेत 7 लोग रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 12:14 PM IST
CBI arrested GST commissioner Kanpur Sansar Singh
जीएसटी कमिश्नर रैंक के अधिकारी की गिरफ्तारी से मची खलबली
रिश्वत मांगने के आरोप में कानपुर के जीएसटी कमिश्नर और सुपरिटेंडेंट समेत 7 लोगों को सीबीआई ने गिरफ्तार किया है। इससे पहले भी कानपुर के सेंट्रल जीएसटी कमिश्नर संसार सिंह पर रिश्वत मांगने के आरोप लग चुके हैं। सीबीआई ने संसार चंद की पत्नी अविनाश कौर को भी इस मामले में नामजद किया है।  

संसारचन्द्र को फैजाबाद के पास से गिरफ्तार किया गया। इसकी आधिकारिक पुष्टि हो चुकी है। इसके साथ ही सीबीआई ने इस मामले में कमिश्नर और सुपरिटेंडेंट के अलावा 5 अन्य लोगों को भी गिरफ्तार किया है। संसार चंद नाम के इस जीएसटी कमिश्नर को 1.5 लाख रुपये रिश्वत लेने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। संसार चंद 1986 बैच के भारतीय राजस्व सेवा के अधिकारी हैं।

 

 
