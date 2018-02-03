संसारचन्द्र को फैजाबाद के पास से गिरफ्तार किया गया। इसकी आधिकारिक पुष्टि हो चुकी है। इसके साथ ही सीबीआई ने इस मामले में कमिश्नर और सुपरिटेंडेंट के अलावा 5 अन्य लोगों को भी गिरफ्तार किया है। संसार चंद नाम के इस जीएसटी कमिश्नर को 1.5 लाख रुपये रिश्वत लेने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। संसार चंद 1986 बैच के भारतीय राजस्व सेवा के अधिकारी हैं।
CBI arrested GST commissioner Kanpur Sansar Singh and his three official staff and five private persons for taking and demanding bribe. CBI has registered FIR against Sansar Singh's wife in the case. Further investigation on.— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2018
पहली महिला जासूस के नाम से मशहूर रजनी पंडित को पुलिस ने धांधली के आरोप में किया गिरफ्तार।
3 फरवरी 2018
