शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Chief Minister yogi adityanath in hardoi district

यूपी: हरदोई पहुंचे सीएम योगी, इन योजनाओं का करेंगे लोकार्पण और शिलान्यास

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 01:00 PM IST
हरदोई पहुंचे सीएम योगी
हरदोई पहुंचे सीएम योगी
ख़बर सुनें
सूबे के मुखिया योगी आदित्यनाथ आज यूपी के हरदोई जिले पहुंचे। मुख्यमंत्री यहां जनपद को मेडिकल कॉलेज की सौगात देंगे। साथ ही 460 करोड़ की परियोजनाओं का लोकार्पण और शिलान्यास करेंगे। इसके अलावा सदर सांसद अंशुल वर्मा के 5 सालों के विकास कार्यों पर लिखी गई किताब का भी विमोचन करेंगे।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
हरदोई के गौरा डांडा पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री जेपी नड्डा व प्रदेश के चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री भी मौजूद रहे। 





 

Recommended

Relationship

एक किन्नर से शादी करने वाले मर्द की कहानी

25 फरवरी 2019

shadow image
depress boy
depression
couple
Relationship

एक किन्नर से शादी करने वाले मर्द की कहानी

25 फरवरी 2019

पीएम मोदी की अगुवाई में उच्च स्तरीय बैठक हो रही है
India News

पीओके में घुसकर क्यों किया हमला, भारत ने बताया, जानें अब तक का हर अपडेट

26 फरवरी 2019

Humpback Whale
Bizarre News

जंगल में दिखा विशालकाय समुद्री जीव, वैज्ञानिकों के लिए पहेली बनी उसके यहां तक पहुंचने की कहानी

25 फरवरी 2019

कब होंगे सपने पूरे और कब किस्मत को लेकर रहेगा मलाल, सितारे बताएंगे पूरे साल का हाल, जानें वार्षिक राशिफल जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

कब होंगे सपने पूरे और कब किस्मत को लेकर रहेगा मलाल, सितारे बताएंगे पूरे साल का हाल, जानें वार्षिक राशिफल जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Lowri Jones and Cows
Bizarre News

मां नहीं बन पा रही थी महिला, फिर गर्भवती गायों को देखकर आया ऐसा आइडिया कि सुलझ गई सारी परेशानी

25 फरवरी 2019

himachal cabinet meeting decisions on 25 february 2019
Shimla

हिमाचल कैबिनेट ने हजारों कर्मचारियों को दिया बड़ा तोहफा, जानिए 30 बड़े फैसले

26 फरवरी 2019

mirage 2000
India News

पुलवामा हमला: 12 दिन बाद 12 भारतीय विमानों ने कुछ इस अंदाज में लिया बदला

26 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
chief minister yogi adityanath cm yogi adityanath cm yogi up news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

governor satyapal malik
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 35ए पर सरकार के स्टैंड में बदलाव नहीं

25 फरवरी 2019

सभा को संबोधित करते पीएम मोदी
Gorakhpur

एक करोड़ से ज्यादा किसानों को मिली दो हजार की पहली किस्त

25 फरवरी 2019

Border
World

अफगानिस्तान ने भारत के लिए चाबहार के रास्ते नया रूट खोला

25 फरवरी 2019

kim-trump (File Photo)
World

ट्रंप से मिलने के लिए आधे रास्ते में पहुंची किम जोंग की ट्रेन

25 फरवरी 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

एके-47 बनाने वाली कंपनी ने अब बनाया ‘सुसाइड’ ड्रोन, रक्षा प्रदर्शनी में होगा पेश

25 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
sarkari naukri Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2019 apply for trained graduate sarkari jobs
Jobs

45 हजार रुपए और अनेक सुविधाएं, यहां मिल रही ड्रीम जॉब

24 फरवरी 2019

स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी
World

स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी पर चढ़नेवाली प्रदर्शनकारी महिला को सजा सुनाने से पहले जज भी चढ़ेंगे प्रतिमा पर

24 फरवरी 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

पाक और चीन के जेएफ-17 थंडर से बेहतर है भारत का एलसीए तेजस: सीतारमण

24 फरवरी 2019

दवाई (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर : जरूरी सामानों और दवाओं का भंडारण करने के निर्देश से हड़कंप

24 फरवरी 2019

व्हाट्सएप्प
Chandigarh

पंजाबः खुद के अपहरण की झूठी सूचना दी, सेना के कैप्टन विशाल सोलंकी पर केस दर्ज

24 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

कानपुर: पुलवामा में आतंकी हमले के बाद से सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के रडार पर 50 कश्मीरी

पुलवामा में आतंकी हमले के बाद सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने कानपुर में रह रहे कश्मीरियों के संबंध में इनपुट जुटाएं हैं। कानपुर में 250 कश्मीरी रह रहे हैं। इनमें से 50 कश्मीरी पहली बार कानपुर आए हैं, जिनकी गतिविधियों पर सुरक्षा एजेंसी की नजर है।

26 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करते शिवपाल सिंह यादव
Kanpur

कांग्रेस से गठबंधन कर सकती है प्रसपा, सीटों का बंटवारा बाद में : शिवपाल यादव

25 फरवरी 2019

चित्रकूट में बवाल
Kanpur

अपहरण के बाद जुड़वां भाइयों की हत्या के बाद चित्रकूट में भारी बवाल, पुलिस तैनात, धारा 144 लागू

24 फरवरी 2019

कालिंद्री एक्सप्रेस के शौचालय में धमाका
Kanpur

कालिंदी एक्सप्रेस धमाकाः जैश एजेंट का खत, पीएम मोदी को लेकर दी यह धमकी

21 फरवरी 2019

कानपुर पहुंचे राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद
Kanpur

कानपुर: राष्ट्रपति बोले, आज का समय टेक्नोलॉजी का, भविष्य में आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस का होगा बोलबाला

25 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

नब्बे साल की महिला से दुष्कर्म, आरोपी जंगला तोड़कर घर में हुआ था दाखिल

24 फरवरी 2019

मदरसा बोर्ड परीक्षा में पकड़ा गया सॉल्वर
Kanpur

मदरसा बोर्ड परीक्षा में पकड़ा गया सॉल्वर, पुलिस ने दर्ज की रिपोर्ट

25 फरवरी 2019

कमीशन को लेकर भिड़े सीएमओ-डिप्टी सीएमओ
Kanpur

कमीशन को लेकर भिड़े सीएमओ-डिप्टी सीएमओ, डीएम ने दिए जांच के आदेश

26 फरवरी 2019

पुलिस के खिलाफ आक्रोश
Kanpur

चित्रकूट हत्याकांडः नहीं थम रहा पुलिस के खिलाफ आक्रोश, बार एसोसिएशन ने की ये अपील

25 फरवरी 2019

आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी न होने से सपाइयों में आक्रोश
Kanpur

उन्नावः ब्लॉक प्रमुख ने कहा- सात दिन में सुरक्षा न मिली तो आत्मदाह कर लूंगा

25 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

कालिंदी एक्सप्रेस के जनरल डिब्बे के टॉयलेट में धमाका, देखिए वीडियो

यूपी से एक बड़ी खबर सामने आ रही है। यहां कानपुर के पास बरराजपुर स्टेशन के नजदीक कालिंदी एक्सप्रेस के जनरल डिब्बे के टॉयलेट में धमाका हुआ है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

20 फरवरी 2019

कि़डनी रैकेट 3:34

मानव अंग तस्करी के मामले में आया इन बड़े अस्पतालों का नाम

20 फरवरी 2019

मारपीट 1:18

कानपुर देहात में पेट्रोल पंप कर्मियों की गुंडई, मारपीट का वीडियो वायरल

20 फरवरी 2019

पुलिस का अमानवीय चेहरा 2:15

यूपी पुलिस का अमानवीय चेहरा, फौजी के साथ किया ऐसा बर्ताव

18 फरवरी 2019

कानपुर 3:04

जहरीली शराब से हुई मौतों के बाद कानपुर में अवैध शराब पर शिकंजा, पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई

12 फरवरी 2019

Related

अधिकारियों और थानाध्यक्षों के साथ बैठक कर निर्देश देते आईजी एसके भगत
Kanpur

लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले अपराधी जेल में होंः आईजी

25 फरवरी 2019

पीड़ित परिजनों को सांत्वना देते मध्य प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान
Kanpur

चित्रकूट पहुंचे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान, पीड़ित परिवार को दी सांत्वना, कांग्रेस पर हमला

25 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

एसटीएफ ने नकली शराब बनाने वाली छह हजार लीटर स्प्रिट पकड़ी

26 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Kanpur

'सोनचिड़िया' के डाकू लाखन ने कहा मजबूरी में बंदूक उठाना गलत नहीं...

25 फरवरी 2019

कालिंद्री एक्सप्रेस के शौचालय में हुआ था धमाका
Kanpur

कालिंदी धमाके में तीन को पकड़ा, जम्मू-कश्मीर के युवकों के मिले नाम, सफेद मोटे कागज में था विस्फोटक

22 फरवरी 2019

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर भीषण सड़क हादसा
Kanpur

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर भीषण सड़क हादसा, 6 लोगों की मौत

21 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.