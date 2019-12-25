शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
हरदोई में होगा अटल मंदिर का निर्माण, किया गया भूमि पूजन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरदोई Updated Wed, 25 Dec 2019 05:30 PM IST
भूमि पूजन किया गया
भूमि पूजन किया गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के हरदोई जिले में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की याद में अटल मंदिर बनेगा। इसके लिए बुधवार को गांव चांदा महमदपुर में उच्च न्यायालय के अधिवक्ता संजीव द्विवेदी ने भूमि पूजन किया। पूजन में ग्रामीण भी शामिल हुए।

अधिवक्ता ने मंदिर निर्माण कराने के लिए अटल पुरुषार्थ ट्रस्ट भी बनाया गया है। मंदिर निर्माण के लिए 4 बीघा निजी जमीन ट्रस्ट के नाम की है। जानकारी के अनुसार संतों के सानिध्य में निर्माण कार्य चलेगा।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
