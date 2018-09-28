शहर चुनें

यूपीः बांदा में खुदाई के दौरान निकले 111 प्राचीन सिक्के

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Fri, 28 Sep 2018 11:52 AM IST
111 प्राचीन सिक्के खुदाई में निकले
111 प्राचीन सिक्के खुदाई में निकले
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के बांदा जिले में खुदाई के दौरान प्राचीन सिक्के निकलने की खबर शुक्रवार सुबह आग की तरह फैल गई। बांदा के मार्का थाना क्षेत्र में निर्माण कार्य के लिए खुदाई की जा रही थी। 
बांदा के काजीटोला इलाके में खुदाई का काम चल रहा था। इसी दौरान मजदूरों को कपड़े में बंधे हुए 111 प्राचीन सिक्के मिले। सिक्के निकलने की खबर रात से ही पूरे इलाके में फैल गई थी। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने सभी सिक्कों को कब्जे में ले लेिया है। खुदाई का काम रुकवा दिया गया है। पुरातत्व विभाग को सिक्के जांच के लिए भेजे जा रहे हैं।  



 

dug for construction antique coins treasure banda
विज्ञापन
डेमो पिक
Kanpur

पलटने से बची नॉर्थ ईस्ट एक्सप्रेस, स्टेशन अधीक्षक सस्पेंड

इलाहाबाद से कानपुर की ओर जा रही नॉर्थ ईस्ट एक्सप्रेस खागा स्टेशन पर पलटने से बची। ट्रैक पर प्वाइंट तैयार न होने के कारण ड्राइवर ने इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगाकर ट्रेन को रोका। अचानक ब्रेक लगाए जाने पर यात्रियों में अफरातफरी मच गई।

28 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
जाजमऊ में ध्वस्त की गई दो मंजिला अवैध इमारत
Kanpur

अवैध रूप से बनाई गईं व्यावसायिक इमारतों को गिराने का अभियान शुरू, शासन के निर्देश पर कार्रवाई

28 सितंबर 2018

विजय कृष्ण आचार्य ला रहे 'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तां'
Kanpur

जानिए ‘ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तां’ का कानपुर कनेक्शन, कहानी-कैरेक्टर और लोकेशन करने वाली बड़ा धमाल

28 सितंबर 2018

भगवान श्रीराम की तपोभूूमि पर कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
Kanpur

भगवान श्रीराम की तपोभूूमि पर राहुल गांधी, हवा में उड़ते हुए किए कामदगिरी पर्वत के दर्शन

27 सितंबर 2018

कांस्य पदक विजेता मीनू साहू
Sports

एथलेटिक्स में मीनू ने जीता कांस्य पदक, रोशन किया शहर का नाम

27 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

एंटी करप्शन कोर्ट ने दरोगा को भेजा जेल, पुलिसवालों के गले नहीं उतर रही ये बात

27 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

फोटोग्राफर हत्याकांडः ढाबा मालकिन ने गर्म तवे से की थी हत्या, वारदात के बाद मिटाए सबूत

27 सितंबर 2018

मलबे में दबी साइकिल, मृतक की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

छात्रों पर गिरी निर्माणाधीन मकान की दीवार, मची अफरा तफरी, 1 की मौत

27 सितंबर 2018

सतीश का अस्पताल में चल रहा इलाज
Kanpur

'दिल' के लिए दिल पर मारी गोली और फिर भी बच गई जान, लाखों में कोई एक होता है ऐसा इंसान

21 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

बुखार का कहरः किशोरी समेत तीन की मौत, स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में दवाएं नहीं

27 सितंबर 2018

आगरा लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे पर क्रेन से कार खींचते कर्मी
Kanpur

एक्सप्रेस-वे हादसाः  डिवाइडर से टकराई तेज रफ्तार कार, 8 घायल

27 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

4 युवक दोस्त की बहन को जबरन ले गए नोएडा, 2 दिन तक बारी-बारी से किया दुष्कर्म, ऐसे पहुंची घर

23 सितंबर 2018

दोनों शवों की हुई शिनाख्त
Kanpur

दोनों शवों की हुई शिनाख्त

28 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

ससुर की तेरहवीं में शामिल होने आई नवविहिता को पति ने मारा चाकू, हालत गंभीर

26 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

बस स्टैंड पर बैठा मिला लापता बीएसएफ जवान, बोला- कुछ पता नहीं कैसे यहां आ गया

24 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

राजधानी एक्सप्रेस में यात्री की हालत बिगड़ी, रेलवे के खाने में निकला कांच का टुकड़ा

24 सितंबर 2018

