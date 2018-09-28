Banda: 111 antique coins were discovered yesterday when portion of the ground was being dug for construction work, in Kajitola under Marka police station limits. The coins have been kept at the police station, further action is underway. (27.09.2018) pic.twitter.com/guk0c24Xjj— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 28, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
इलाहाबाद से कानपुर की ओर जा रही नॉर्थ ईस्ट एक्सप्रेस खागा स्टेशन पर पलटने से बची। ट्रैक पर प्वाइंट तैयार न होने के कारण ड्राइवर ने इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगाकर ट्रेन को रोका। अचानक ब्रेक लगाए जाने पर यात्रियों में अफरातफरी मच गई।
28 सितंबर 2018