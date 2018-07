According to the State Disaster Management Authority, 1 dead each in Kanpur Dehat, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Raebareli, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Firozabad, Bulandshahr and Amethi on July 26 & 27 due to heavy downpour in the state.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, total 33 lives lost due to storm, lightning and heavy rains in UP; 6 in Agra, 3 in Muzaffarnagar, 3 in Kasganj, 4 in Meerut, 4 in Mainpuri, 2 in Bareilly on July 26 & 27.