सपाइयों ने मनाई डॉ. राम मनोहर लोहिया की जयंती

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 01:10 AM IST
पुखरायां। सपाइयों ने शनिवार को पूर्व विधायक योगेंद्रपाल सिंह यादव के आवास पर डॉ. राम मनोहर लोहिया की जयंती मनाई।

मुख्य अतिथि वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष नरेंद्रपाल सिंह यादव ने कहा कि डॉ. राम मनोहर लोहिया समाजवाद के पोषक थे। हमेशा गरीबों के हक की लड़ाई की। कभी नैतिक मूल्यों से समझौता नहीं किया। पूर्व ब्लाक प्रमुख शिव प्रसाद यादव ने कहा कि डॉ. लोहिया क्रांतिकारी विचारक, समाजवादी चिंतक, कर्मवीर और प्रतिभा के धनी व्यक्ति थे। पूर्व जिला पंचायत सदस्य हाजी मुहम्मद नसीम रजा, पूर्व प्रधान मुन्नालाल यादव, पूर्व ब्लाक प्रमुख रामबाबू कठेरिया, जगराम सिंह यादव, जिला पंचायत सदस्य दिलीप सिंह यादव ने विचार व्यक्त किए।


भोगनीपुर विधान सभा क्षेत्र के अध्यक्ष नसरुद्दीन कुरैशी की अध्यक्षता में हुए कार्यक्रम में कार्यकर्ताओं ने डॉ. लोहिया के चित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित करके उनके सिद्धांतों को अपनाने का संकल्प लिया। अनुपम तिवारी, जयवीर सिंह, नरेंद्र सिंह राजावत, महेश सविता, अशोक कटियार, सुमित कटियार, सरवन विश्वकर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे। संचालन जिला कार्यालय प्रभारी सुरेंद्र सिंह यादव ने किया।


सपाइयों ने मनाई डॉ. राम मनोहर लोहिया की जयंती
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो

