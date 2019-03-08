शहर चुनें

30 मिनट झींझक में खड़ी रही महाबोधि एक्सप्रेस

30 मिनट झींझक में खड़ी रही महाबोधि एक्सप्रेस

Kanpur Bureau Updated Fri, 08 Mar 2019 01:30 AM IST
झींझक। दिल्ली हावड़ा रेलवे रुट पर झींझक अंबियापुर रेलवे स्टेशन के बीच डाउन लाइन पर ब्लाक लगाकर टीटीएम मशीन द्वारा पटरी मरम्मत का काम किया गया। इस बीच करीब 30 मिनट तक झींझक रेलवे स्टेशन पर डाउन की महाबोधि एक्सप्रेस खड़ी रही। स्टेशन की कैंटीन बंद होने के कारण लोग पानी के लिए भी परेशान हो गए।

झींझक व अंबियापुर स्टेशन के बीच में गेट नंबर 101 के पास बने अंडरपास के ऊपर डाउन लाइन पर टीटीएम मशीन से पटरी के नीचे गिट्टी को दबाने का काम शाम 4 बजे शुरु किया गया था। यह काम 5: 20 मिनट तक चला। एक घंटा 20 मिनट के लिए रेल कर्मियों ने ब्लाक लिया था। इस बीच डाउन लाइन 4 बजकर 50 मिनट पर दिल्ली से गया जा रही महाबोधि एक्सप्रेस आ गई।

इस ट्रेन को झींझक रेलवे स्टेशन पर रोक लिया गया। ट्रेन में सवार यात्री पानी के लिए स्टेशन में भटकते रहे। कैंटीन बंद होने से लोगों को परेशानी हुई। कई यात्री हैंडपंप में भीड़ लगाए रहे। स्टेशन मास्टर झींझक आशुतोष कुमार ने बताया ब्लाक हटने पर 5 बजकर 20 मिनट पर ट्रेन को रवाना किया गया।




30 मिनट झींझक में खड़ी रही महाबोधि एक्सप्रेस
फ ोटो संख्या-07 एकेबीपी-7 झींझक स्टेशन पर खड़ी महाबोधि एक्सप्रेस

