Kanpur

सेल्समैन हत्याकांड में 12 हिरासत में

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 23 Feb 2019 01:22 AM IST
रसूलाबाद (कानपुर देहात)। कानपुर नगर के बिठूर इलाके में हुए शराब सेल्समैन हत्या मामले में गुरुवार देर रात बिठूर व कल्याणपुर थाने सहित एसटीएफ ने रसूलाबाद पुलिस के सहयोग से छापेमारे। थानाध्यक्ष रसूलाबाद ललित कुमार ने बताया कि बिठूर क्षेत्र में शराब ठेका सेल्समैन की हत्या के मामले में बिठूर, कल्याणपुर पुलिस के साथ ही एसटीएफ टीम ने छापा मारकर 12 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया है।
