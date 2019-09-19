शहर चुनें

झांसी: छात्राओं ने ली प्रदेश को प्लास्टिक कचरा से मुक्त करने की शपथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, झांसी Updated Thu, 19 Sep 2019 12:11 PM IST
शपथ लेती छात्राएं और शिक्षिकाएं
शपथ लेती छात्राएं और शिक्षिकाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
झांसी स्थित आर्या कन्या महाविद्यालय में गुरुवार को जल संरक्षण पर जागरूकता संगोष्ठी का आयोजन किया गया, जिसमें नगर को प्लास्टिक कचरा से मुक्त बनाने की शपथ ली गई। संगोष्ठी में कॉलेज की सभी छात्राएं व शिक्षिकाएं शामिल हुईं।
इस दौरान सभी लोगों ने प्रदेश को प्लास्टिक कचरे से मुक्त बनाने की कसम खाई। सभी ने सरकार की सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक की नीति में सहयोग करने की शपथ ली।
jhansi news uttar pradesh news arya kanya inter college jhansi
