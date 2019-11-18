शहर चुनें

Male skeleton found in bush near drain

नाले के पास झाड़ी में मिला नर कंकाल

Varanasi Bureau Updated Mon, 18 Nov 2019 12:12 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
राजाबाजार। महराजगंज थाना क्षेत्र के चरियाही गांव के पास लिखिया नाले के किनारे झाड़ी में शनिवार की शाम नर कंकाल मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई।
देर शाम नाले मे कुछ मछुवारे मछली पकड़ रहे थे । उसी दौरान किसी की नजर झाड़ी में पड़े नर कंकाल पर पड़ा। वे मौके से भाग खड़े हुए। शनिवार की सुबह मछुआरों ने राजपुररूखार गांव के प्रधान के भाई संतलाल यादव घटना की जानकारी दी। सूचना मिलते ही कई लोग मौके पर पहुंच गए। थोड़ी ही देर में लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो गई। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस नर कंकाल को कब्जे में लकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज जिया।
