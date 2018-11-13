शहर चुनें

Jaunpur ›   प्लास्टिक सामान किया जब्त, वसूला 11500 जुर्माना

प्लास्टिक सामान किया जब्त, वसूला 11500 जुर्माना

Varanasi Bureau Updated Tue, 13 Nov 2018 12:49 AM IST
मछलीशहर। नगर के व्यापारी की दुकान से पॉलिथीन लेकर जा रही मैजिक वाहन को रविवार को नगर पंचायत और पुलिस की टीम ने पकड़ लिया। इस दौरान 11हजार 500 रुपया जुर्माना वसूला। साथ ही सामान को जब्त कर लिया है।
नगर के मंगलबाजार निवासी व्यवसायी दिनेश कुमार के यहां से गिलास व प्लेट आदि 4.900 किलोग्राम पॉलिथीन का सामान अपने मैजिक पर लादकर चालक मोहम्मद जफर निवासी बरावा जा रहा था। इसी बीच सूचना पाकर नगर पंचायत के अधिशासी अधिकारी धीरज कुमार सिंह, वरिष्ठ लिपिक मुश्ताक अहमद और कोतवाली के इंस्पेक्टर हंसलाल यादव मौके पर पहुंच गए।वाहन को अपने कब्जे में लेकर जांच पड़ताल शुरु की। इस दौरान वाहन चालक मोहम्मद जफर की निशानदेही पर दुकानदार के यहां पहुंचे। प्रतिबंधित सामान बेचने के आरोप में दुकानदार से 10हजार रुपये और वाहन चालक से 1500 रुपये जुर्माना वसूला । साथ ही बरामद सामान को जब्त कर लिया गया है।

अस्पताल के बाहर खड़े लोग
Varanasi

जौनपुर में पानी भरे गड्ढे में गिरी तेज रफ्तार बाइक, दो युवकों की मौत

जौनपुर में रविवार की देर शाम वाहन से पास लेने के दौरान बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क किनारे पानी से भरे गड्ढे में जा गिरी। इस हादसे में बाइक सवार दोनों युवकों की मौत हो गई।

11 नवंबर 2018

पुलिस ने बस यात्री के परिजनों को दौड़ा- दौड़ा कर पीटा
Jaunpur

पुलिस ने बस यात्री के परिजनों को दौड़ा- दौड़ा कर पीटा

12 नवंबर 2018

ट्रक की चपेट में आने से बाइक सवार युवक की मौत, दो बाल-बाल बचे 19-24-51
Jaunpur

ट्रक की चपेट में आने से बाइक सवार युवक की मौत, दो बाल-बाल बचे 19-24-51

12 नवंबर 2018

एक लाख, 62 हजार की इनामी कुश्ती बराबरी पर छूटी
Local Sports

मिर्जापुर में कुश्ती के विराट दंगल में पहलवानों ने दिखाए दाव-पेंच, इनामी कुश्ती जौनपुर के नाम

9 नवंबर 2018

पुरानी रंजिश को लेकर दो पक्षों में मारपीट, पथराव व फायरिंग
Jaunpur

पुरानी रंजिश को लेकर दो पक्षों में मारपीट, पथराव व फायरिंग

12 नवंबर 2018

बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने मोबाइल सहित 20 हजार लूटा
Jaunpur

बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने मोबाइल सहित 20 हजार लूटा

12 नवंबर 2018

जहर खुरानी का शिकार हुए दो व्यक्ति जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती
Jaunpur

जहर खुरानी का शिकार हुए दो व्यक्ति जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती

12 नवंबर 2018

अलग- अलग हादसें में छह घायल, तीन रेफर
Jaunpur

अलग- अलग हादसें में छह घायल, तीन रेफर

12 नवंबर 2018

दिब्याग शिक्षक को पीटने वाले चार मनबढ़ गिरफ्तार
Jaunpur

दिब्याग शिक्षक को पीटने वाले चार मनबढ़ गिरफ्तार

12 नवंबर 2018

समारोह में बूथ अध्यक्षों को किया सम्मानित
Jaunpur

समारोह में बूथ अध्यक्षों को किया सम्मानित

12 नवंबर 2018

