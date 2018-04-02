शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jaunpur ›   संस्कार युक्त शिक्षा का दूसरा नाम है सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर

संस्कार युक्त शिक्षा का दूसरा नाम है सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर

Varanasi Bureau Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 12:27 AM IST

गौराबादशाहपुर। सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर संस्कार की पाठशाला यहै। यह बाद जफराबाद के विधायक डा हरेंद्र सिंह ने रविवार को सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर गौराबादशाहपुर में आयोजित वार्षिकोत्सव में कही। उन्होंने विद्यालय को कक्ष निर्माण के लिए पांच लाख रुपये की सहाता दी।
रश्मि व साथियों ने सरस्वती वंदना प्रस्तुत की। अंत में डा. सुभाष सिंह व जनशिक्षा परिषद के अधिकारियों ने प्रतिभागियों को पुरस्कार वितरित किया। जिसमें विद्यालय में सर्वाधिक अंक प्राप्त करने पर सुजीत गोड को स्टूडेंट ऑफ द इयर का पुरस्कार दिया गया। विशिष्ट अतिथि पूर्व सांसद विद्यासागर सोनकर, डा. सुभाष सिंह, जनशिक्षा समिति के जिलाध्यक्ष देवी प्रसाद,रामप्यारे यादव, विष्णु दत्त तिवारी, डा. प्रफुल्ल राय, हरिश्चंद, विश्राम ने संबोधित किया। संस्थाध्क्ष नवीन कुमार साहू ने सभी अतिथियों के प्रति आभार जताया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन वर्षा साहू ने किया।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

reliance jio juice prank may be a april fool for users
Bizarre News

क्या JIO ने 'जूस' पिला करोड़ों यूजर्स को बनाया APRIL FOOL, ये 5 कारण करते हैं इशारा

1 अप्रैल 2018

up board 12th student wrote love letter in chemistry exam
Weird Stories

परीक्षा में छात्र ने प्रेमिका के नाम पर लिखा दर्दभरा लव लेटर, इस प्यार ने पढ़ाई से दूर कर दिया वरना…

1 अप्रैल 2018

Hichki and Raid
Bollywood

'बागी 2' की धमाकेदार ओपनिंग 'हिचकी' और 'रेड' पर बेअसर, कमाई 100 करोड़ के करीब

1 अप्रैल 2018

Kamya Punjabi
Television

2 साल बाद इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस का छलका दर्द, प्रत्यूषा बनर्जी को याद कर कह डाली इतनी बड़ी बात

1 अप्रैल 2018

baaghi 2
Bollywood

सलमान से आगे निकले टाइगर, Baaghi 2 ने 'पद्मावत' ही नहीं, 'बाहुबली 2' को भी पछाड़ा

1 अप्रैल 2018

अमिताभ बच्चन, फरहान अख्तर
Bollywood

अमिताभ से लेकर फरहान अख्तर तक, इन सेलिब्रिटीज ने ईस्टर पर्व पर किए ऐसे दी बधाई

1 अप्रैल 2018

Baaghi 2
Bollywood

करोड़ों कमाने के बाद भी इन 5 फिल्मों को मात नहीं दे पाए टाइगर श्रॉफ, जानें क्या है वजह

1 अप्रैल 2018

karan johar
Bollywood

दुबई से लौटते ही बेटी की जिस बात पर भावुक हुए करण जौहर, ट्वीट में लिख डाली

1 अप्रैल 2018

festival and fast in the month of april 2018
Festivals

जानिए अप्रैल माह में आने वाले प्रमुख व्रत त्योहार, यहां पर देखिए पूरी लिस्ट

1 अप्रैल 2018

Kaala Karikalan
Bollywood

राजनीति में आते ही रजनीकांत का 'दीवाला', पहले '2.0' लटकी और अब 'काला', 200 करोड़ फंसे

1 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

माध्यमिक शिक्षा सेवा चयन बोर्ड के गठन को मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की मंजूरी

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने माध्यमिक शिक्षा सेवा चयन बोर्ड के गठन को मंजूरी दे दी है। माध्यमिक शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से मंगलवार या बुधवार तक इसकी अधिसूचना जारी हो सकती है।

2 अप्रैल 2018

सहकारिता के क्षेत्र में अपार संभावनाएं
Dehradun

सहकारिता के क्षेत्र में अपार संभावनाएं

2 अप्रैल 2018

वॉलीबॉल
Nainital

वॉलीबॉल प्रतियोगिता में चले लात-घूंसे

2 अप्रैल 2018

डिस्ट्रिक्ट चैंपियनशिप को हुआ विकासनगर टीम का चयन
Dehradun

डिस्ट्रिक्ट चैंपियनशिप को हुआ विकासनगर टीम का चयन

2 अप्रैल 2018

बहु अकबरपुर से ट्रक में लोड हुई थी शराब
Rohtak

बहु अकबरपुर से ट्रक में लोड हुई थी शराब

2 अप्रैल 2018

निलेश सिंह
Lucknow

आतंकियों से मुठभेड़ में सुल्तानपुर का जांबाज शहीद, खबर मिलते पर दंग रह गए ग्रामीण

2 अप्रैल 2018

मांगों को लेकर सरपंच,पंच और ग्राम सचिव आज से शुरू करेंगे अनिश्चितकालीन धरना
Chandigarh

मांगों को लेकर सरपंच,पंच और ग्राम सचिव आज से शुरू करेंगे अनिश्चितकालीन धरना

2 अप्रैल 2018

Alert for himachal pradesh due to Bharat Bandh
Shimla

भारत बंद को देखते हुए हिमाचल में अलर्ट, सतर्कता बरतने के निर्देश

1 अप्रैल 2018

गन्ने का भुगतान शीघ्र नहीं हुआ तो आंदोलन
Baghpat

गन्ने का भुगतान शीघ्र नहीं हुआ तो आंदोलन

2 अप्रैल 2018

सरपंच और किसान व्हाट्स एप ग्रुपों से दे सकेंगे आग की घटनाओं की जानकारी
Rohtak

सरपंच और किसान व्हाट्स एप ग्रुपों से दे सकेंगे आग की घटनाओं की जानकारी

2 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

कोहरे ने लगाया ऐसा ब्रेक, एक के बाद एक भिड़ीं कई गाड़ियां

वाराणसी-इलाहाबाद राजमार्ग पर गुरुवार को घने कोहरे के बीच दो एक सड़क हादसा हो गया। कोहरे की वजह से विजिबिलिटी कम होने पर एक के बाद एक चार गाड़ियां एक-दूसरे से टकरा गईं। इस हादसे में चार लोगों के घायल होने की भी खबर है।

21 दिसंबर 2017

जापानी पर्यटक 3:23

काशी में फिर हुआ देश शर्मसार, विदेशी पर्यटक के साथ हुई ये बड़ी वारदात

15 दिसंबर 2017

मिर्जापुर 1:03

मिर्जापुर में हुई ट्रक-ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर, चली गई 10 लोगों की जान

11 दिसंबर 2017

मऊ प्रदर्शन 1:05

43 दिन से थाली पीट रही हैं आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, कोई नहीं सुन रहा

4 दिसंबर 2017

सोनभद्र 0:33

सोनभद्र में बस और कार में जबरदस्त टक्कर, घायलों की स्थिति नाजुक

4 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

पकड़े गए परीक्षार्थियों और दलालों की जानकारी देते अधिकारी
Agra

FCI की भर्ती परीक्षा का पेपर लीक, STF ने 50 लोगों के खिलाफ मामला किया दर्ज

2 अप्रैल 2018

आरजी डिग्री कालेज के चपरासी की कंरट लगने से मौत
Meerut

आरजी डिग्री कालेज के चपरासी की कंरट लगने से मौत

2 अप्रैल 2018

विश्व जल दिवस
Nainital

पेयजल समस्या शिकायत को कंट्रोल रूम स्थापित

2 अप्रैल 2018

doctor
Nainital

अब ओखलकांडा में ही मिल जाएगी मरीजों को राय

2 अप्रैल 2018

doctor shimla
Nainital

पांच पीएचसी के डाक्टरों की नौकरी खतरे में

2 अप्रैल 2018

निर्माणाधीन सड़क का कार्य रूकवाया
Nainital

निर्माणाधीन सड़क का कार्य रूकवाया

2 अप्रैल 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.