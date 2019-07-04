शहर चुनें

गोरखपुर: यातायात कार्यालय में होमगार्ड के कंपनी कमांडेंट की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर Updated Thu, 04 Jul 2019 05:49 PM IST
होमगार्ड की कमांडेंट की मौत
होमगार्ड की कमांडेंट की मौत - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
गोरखपुर में यातायात कार्यालय में होमगार्ड के कंपनी कमांडेंट की मौत हो गई है। जिसको लेकर एसपी ट्रैफिक पर उत्पीड़न का आरोप लग रहा है। मौत के विरोध में यातायात कार्यालय पर कुछ लोगों ने प्रदर्शन भी किया है। 
बता दें कि बुधवार को एक और होमगार्ड की तबीयत बिगड़ने के विरोध में कंपनी कमांडेंट प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे। एसएसपी से वार्ता के बाद काम पर लौटने को आए थे। जिसके बाद उनकी मौत हो गई।

traffic home guard up police
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

बड़ी कार्रवाई: अवैध रूप से रह रहे 12 देशों के 21 नागरिक गिरफ्तार

नेपाल पर्यटन पुलिस ने गुरुवार को नेपाल के पोखरा शहर में अवैध रूप से रह रहे 21 विदेशी नागरिकों को गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरफ्तार लोगों में जर्मनी यमन, तिब्बत और फिलीपींस समेत 12 देशों के नागरिक शामिल हैं।

4 जुलाई 2019

गुलरिहा इलाके में चाकू के हमला से घायल नर्तकी।
Gorakhpur

आर्केस्ट्रा गु्रप मालिक ने नर्तकी पर चाकू से हमला किया

3 जुलाई 2019

UP Roadways
Gorakhpur

मंडल के दो हजार गांवों तक पहुंचेगी रोडवेज बसें

4 जुलाई 2019

सहजनवां में हत्या किए गए राहुल के रोते विलखते परिजन।
Gorakhpur

सहजनवां में ग्यारहवीं के छात्र की गला दबाकर हत्या

3 जुलाई 2019

सहजनवां सड़क हादसे में मरे समीर चौहान की फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

ट्रक ने स्कूटी सवार मौसेरे भाइयों को रौंदा, एक की मौत

3 जुलाई 2019

education loan
Gorakhpur

दक्षता बेहतर करने के लिए लें डेढ़ लाख तक लोन

4 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

रेल यात्रियों से जुड़ी बड़ी खबर, चार और पांच जुलाई को प्रभावित रहेगा 18 ट्रेनों का संचालन

3 जुलाई 2019

school
Gorakhpur

बच्चियों से छेड़खानी के मामलों में केवीएस सख्त

4 जुलाई 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

फल एवं सब्जी के बाद अब नेपाल में भारतीय डिब्बा बंद दूध और एनर्जी ड्रिंक पर भी प्रतिबंध

3 जुलाई 2019

बाबू के पद पर तैनात जसवंत सिंह बघेल का तबादला
Gorakhpur

यूपी: बाबू के पद पर तैनात जसवंत सिंह बघेल का तबादला, चाभी दिए बिना चले गए

3 जुलाई 2019

