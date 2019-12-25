शहर चुनें

पोखरे में डूबने से बालक की मौत

Gorakhpur Bureau Updated Wed, 25 Dec 2019 11:06 PM IST
पोखरे में डूबने से बालक की मौत
मनियरा। दुधारा क्षेत्र के रजापुर सरैया में मंगलवार देर शाम पोखरे में डूबने से एक बालक की मौत हो गई। नित्यक्रिया के लिए गए कुछ लोगों ने पोखरे के किनारे मिले कपड़े को देखकर शोर मचाया तो आसपास के लोग पहुंच गए। ग्रामीणों ने काफी मशक्कत से बालक के शव को बाहर निकाला। शव की पहचान रजापुर सरैया निवासी नौ वर्षीय आयुष पुत्र विनोद अग्रहरि के रूप में हुई। लोगों ने बताया कि आयुष प्रतिदिन उसी पोखरे की तरफ नित्य क्रिया के लिए जाता था। लोगों ने आशंका जताया कि उसी दौरान पोखरे में गिर जाने से उसकी मौत हो गई। सूचना पर पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंच गई। परिजनों की मांग पर पुलिस ने पंचनामा करके शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया। घटना से पीड़ित परिजनों का रो- रो कर बुरा हाल था।
