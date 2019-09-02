शहर चुनें

बच्चा चोर समझ सिपाही को पीटा

Gorakhpur Bureau Updated Mon, 02 Sep 2019 12:06 AM IST
महाराजगंज। घुघली थाना क्षेत्र के बल्लो खास गांव में सिपाही को गांव के लोगो ने बच्चा चोर समझ कर पिट दिया। सूचना पर पहुची पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों पर हल्का बल प्रयोग कर हटाया तब जाकर सिपाही को सुरक्षित वहां से ले जाया गया।
रबिवार को रात 10 बजे बल्लो खास गांव के पास एक ब्यक्ति को गांव के लोग बच्चा चोर समझ कर पिटाई कर रहे थे। इस बीच बोलेरो से हृदेश अपने गांव पकड़ियार बिशुनपुर जा रहे थे। हृदेश देवरिया जनपद में सीओ दफ्तर में तैनात हैं। वह रात को गांव जा रहे थे। बल्लो खास गांव के बाहर लोगों की भीड़ देख रुक गए। बोलेरो देख गांव के लोग समझे कि बोलेरे से बच्चा को ले जाया जा रहा है। गुस्साए लोगों ने ब्यक्ति की पीटना छोड़ सिपाही को ही पीटना शुरू कर दिया। इतने में पहले से पिट रहा व्यक्ति फरार हो गया। सिपाही ने अपने आप को पिटता देख डायल 100 पर फोन किया, थोड़ी देर में पुलिस पहुंची तो हल्का बल प्रयोग कर लोगों हटाया, इसके बाद सिपाही को सुरक्षित भेजा गया। थानाध्यक्ष मनीष सिंह ने बताया कि लोगों हटाया गया। साथ ही सचेत किया गया कि भविष्य में अफवाहों पर ध्यान न दे। अन्यथा कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
