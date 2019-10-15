शहर चुनें

बीईओ ने पीएम की आपत्तिजनक फोटो शेयर की

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 07:30 PM IST
बीईओ ने पीएम की आपत्तिजनक फोटो शेयर की
डीएम ने मांगा स्पष्टीकरण, अच्छे दिन नाम के ग्रुप ने डाली थी यह फोटो
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
सिद्धार्थनगर। पीएम मोदी की आपत्तिजनक फोटो फेसबुक पर शेयर करना बीईओ को महंगा पड़ा। डीएम ने इसे गंभीरता से लेते हुए कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी करते हुए जवाब मांगा है। डीएम ने बताया कि जवाब संतोष जनक न मिलने पर उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए शासन को पत्र लिखेंगे।
दरअसल, यह फोटो अच्छे दिन नाम के ग्रुप ने डाल रखी है। इसे बीईओ ने शेयर कर दिया। पोस्ट शेयर करने के बाद प्रतिक्रियाएं आने लगीं। धीरे-धीरे यह वायरल होते हुए मामला डीएम दीपक मीणा के पास पहुंचा। इस संबंध में बीईओ ध्रुव चन्द्र जायसवाल का कहना है कि किसी ने ‘अच्छे दिन के नाम’ से एक ग्रुप बनाया है। गलती से फोटो शेयर हो गई है। डीएम ने स्पष्टीकरण मांगा था, जिसे दे दिया गया है।
pm photo
