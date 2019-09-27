शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
जम्मू कश्मीर को अब मिली असली आजादी, 70 साल बाद श्यामा प्रसाद का सपना साकार

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 27 Sep 2019 01:09 AM IST
भाजपा जिला और महानगर द्वारा गोरखपुर क्लब में आयोजित जन जागरण एंव प्रबुद्ध गोष्ठी में बोलते केंद?
भाजपा जिला और महानगर द्वारा गोरखपुर क्लब में आयोजित जन जागरण एंव प्रबुद्ध गोष्ठी में बोलते केंद?
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू कश्मीर को अब मिली असली आजादी, 70 साल बाद श्यामा प्रसाद का सपना साकार
गोरखपुर। केंद्रीय मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक ने कहा कि आजादी के 70 साल बाद जब जम्मू कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 व 35ए हटा तो डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी का सपना साकार हो गया। सच तो यह है कि जम्मू कश्मीर के लोगों को वास्तविक आजादी अब मिली है। भाजपा का तो यही नारा था, जहां बलिदान हुए मुखर्जी वह कश्मीर हमारा है। 1950 से लगातार पार्टी जम्मू कश्मीर में एक विधान-एक निशान-एक संविधान को लेकर संघर्ष कर रही थी।
निशंक राष्ट्रीय एकता अभियान के तहत भाजपा के तत्वावधान में गोरखपुर क्लब में आयोजित प्रबुद्धजनों की गोष्ठी को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि अनुच्छेद 370 व 35ए को हटाने का मोदी सरकार का निर्णय साहसिक था। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने यह साबित कर दिया कि उनकी कथनी-करनी में कोई अंतर नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि आजादी के 70 साल बाद दुनिया ने भारत की ताकत का लोहा माना है।
nishank addressing kashmir issues
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
