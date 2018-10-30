शहर चुनें

ऑनलाइन परीक्षा केंद्र पर एक बार फिर पकड़े गए मुन्नाभाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर Updated Tue, 30 Oct 2018 05:00 PM IST
बेलीपार थाना क्षेत्र की नौसड़ चौकी अंतर्गत स्वास्तिक ऑनलाइन परीक्षा केंद्र पर एक बार फिर पकड़े गए मुन्नाभाई। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक आरपीएफ गोरखपुर छावनी रेल पर्यवेक्षक राम प्रकाश सिंह द्वारा एक बार फिर से मुन्नाभाई को पकड़ा गया है। ये मुन्ना भाई नालंदा के रहने वाले बताए जा रहे हैं।
बताया जा रहा है कि पहले भी इस तरह की परीक्षाओं में मुन्ना भाइयों की धर-पकड़ होती रही है लेकिन मामलों में कोई खास कमी नहीं आई है। इस बार मामला ऑनलाइन परीक्षा का है।  

