गोरखपुर: पादरी बाजार चौकी इंचार्ज निलंबित, कार्यों में लापरवाही बरतने का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर Updated Tue, 12 Nov 2019 11:50 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले के पादरी बाजार चौकी इंचार्ज डॉ. महेंद्र कुमार को मंगलवार सुबह निलंबित कर दिया गया। डॉ. महेंद्र कुमार पर कार्यों में लापरवाही बरतने के आरोप हैं, जिनके मद्देनजर एसएसपी डॉक्टर सुनील गुप्ता ने आज उनके निलंबन का आदेश दिया। 
