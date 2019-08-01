यूपी: बदमाशों ने ग्राम प्रधान को पीटा, हुई मौत, छानबीन में जुटी पुलिस

Basti: Sahabdin Yadav, former Gram Pradhan, died after being beaten up by around 10 miscreants in Narayanpur market yesterday; ASP Pankaj Kumar says, "it looks like a case of personal enmity. The deceased was an accused in a case filed by accused in this case. Probe underway" pic.twitter.com/jLZKhYq0ey— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 31, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
साहब बताएं कि ट्रेन में कितनी शराब ले जा सकते हैं
1 अगस्त 2019