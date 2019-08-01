शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Former Gram Pradhan, died after being beaten up by around 10 miscreants in Narayanpur market Basti

यूपी: बदमाशों ने ग्राम प्रधान को पीटा, हुई मौत, छानबीन में जुटी पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बस्ती Updated Thu, 01 Aug 2019 05:09 AM IST
एएसपी पंकज कुमार
एएसपी पंकज कुमार - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गोरखपुर से सटे बस्ती के नरायणपुर मार्केट में बुधवार को दस बदमाशों ने पूर्व ग्राम प्रधान साहबदीन यादव को पीटा जिसके बाद उनकी मौत हो गई। एसपी पंकज कुमार ने कहा कि ये केस देखने पर आपसी रंजिश का लगता है। मृतक ऐसे ही एक मामले में आरोपी था। फिलहाल इस घटने की छानबीन जारी है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

कुत्ता ने शव को नोंचा (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Bareilly

जिला अस्पताल गेट पर महिला के शव को कुत्तों ने नोचा, चेहरे का खा गए मांस

1 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक (फाइल फोटो)
Bareilly

यूपी: तीन तलाक बिल पर छात्राएं बोलीं-  मोदी जी थैंक्स

1 अगस्त 2019

मृतक भट्ठा मालिक
Aligarh

विधायक के रिश्तेदार भट्ठा मालिक की गोली मार कर हत्या, अधिकारी मौके पर मौजूद

1 अगस्त 2019

शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
लाजवंती
Aligarh

लंबे संघर्ष के बाद आखिरकार लाजवंती बनीं भारतीय, पाकिस्तान से 2005 में भागकर आई थीं अलीगढ़

1 अगस्त 2019

आजम खां के विधायक बेटे अब्दुल्ला
Prayagraj

यूपी: उम्र पर सफाई देने के लिए अब्दुल्ला आजम हाईकोर्ट में तलब

1 अगस्त 2019

रक्षाबंधन के उपलक्ष्य में बाजारों में सज गईं राखी की दुकानें।
Jhansi

यूपी: अमेरिकन डायमंड राखी और स्टोन धागे से सजेगी भाइयों की कलाई

1 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
विज्ञापन
basti news basti crime news basti police narayan market
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

असम में बाढ़
India News

बिहार में बाढ़ से मरने वाले लोगों की संख्या 130 पहुंची, असम में घट रहा जलस्तर

31 जुलाई 2019

Triple talaq bill Shayara Bano told this is real Freedom for Muslims womens
Dehradun

तीन तलाक बिल पर बोलीं सायरा बानो, रूढ़िवादी बेड़ियों में कैद मुस्लिम महिलाओं को अब मिली असली आजादी

31 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दो दोहरे हत्याकांड से दहला कोलकाता, एक जोड़े की चाकू तो दूसरे की गला दबाकर हत्या

31 जुलाई 2019

Modi Government released Budget for 155 school building construction uttarakhand
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: जर्जरहाल स्कूलों में पढ़ रहे बच्चों के लिए राहत की खबर, बनेंगे 155 स्कूलों के नए भवन

31 जुलाई 2019

Google created doodle on 133rd birthday of India's first woman MLA Muthulakshmi Reddi
India News

भारत की पहली महिला विधायक मुथुलक्ष्मी रेड्डी का 133वां जन्मदिन, गूगल ने सम्मान में बनाया डूडल

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
मिथुन चक्रवर्ती और मिमोह
Bollywood

रेप केस में फंस चुका है मिथुन चक्रवर्ती का बेटा, शादी के मंडप से ही उठा ले गई थी पुलिस

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस नेताओं की खोज प्रियंका पर आकर रूकी, पार्टी नेता गांधी परिवार को ही कमान सौंपने के पक्षधर

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma and Rohit Sharma
Bollywood

रोहित शर्मा ने अनुष्का को किया अनफॉलो तो समर्थन में आए दो खिलाड़ी! ट्विटर पर शुरू किया फॉलो करना

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli
Bollywood

प्रेग्नेंसी को लेकर उड़ रही खबरों को लेकर बोलीं अनुष्का, डेट हो या शादी, हर कहीं ऐसे सवाल...

30 जुलाई 2019

mandakini
Bollywood

दाऊद इब्राहिम के साथ अफेयर की खबर सुन पत्रकारों पर भड़क उठी थीं मंदाकिनी, फिर खुद बताई सच्चाई

29 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

train licker
Gorakhpur

साहब बताएं कि ट्रेन में कितनी शराब ले जा सकते हैं

साहब बताएं कि ट्रेन में कितनी शराब ले जा सकते हैं

1 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Gorakhpur

सिख दंगों के दोषी जेल में होंगे, एसआईटी कर रही हर पहलू की जांच- योगी

1 अगस्त 2019

गोरखपुर में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के दो दिवसीय दौरे पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ, देर शाम संघ के कार्यक्रम में होंगे शामिल

31 जुलाई 2019

five train route has been changed.
Gorakhpur

पांच ट्रेनों का रास्ता बदला, कुछ परिवर्तित मार्ग से चलाया जाएगा

1 अगस्त 2019

abouse from leady in city
Gorakhpur

नौकरी से लौट रही युवती का हाथ पकड़ कर खींचा

1 अगस्त 2019

बॉर्डर पर पकड़ी गई नेपाली युवती (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: बीएसएफ ने नेपाली युवती को भारत-नेपाल बॉर्डर में पकड़ा, साथी फरार

1 अगस्त 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ
Gorakhpur

आज गोरखपुर में होंगे सीएम, विकास कार्यों का करेंगे शिलान्यास

31 जुलाई 2019

leady death after burn
Gorakhpur

पुलिस के समझाने पर दाह संस्कार किया

1 अगस्त 2019

अरुण चंद की खबर में ----लेक व्यू अपार्टमेंट।
Gorakhpur

33 फीसदी बढ़ी लेक व्यू की कास्टिंग, आवंटियों से वसूलने की तैयारी

1 अगस्त 2019

protest
Gorakhpur

गोंड जाति के लोगों ने किया प्रदर्शन

1 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

On Location Report: परेशान विभूती जी पहुंचे भाबी जी के घर पर, अनोखे लाल सक्सेना ने बदल दिया सबका मूड

भाबी जी के घर पर हर दम ड्रामा चलता ही रहता है। कई बार ये ड्रामा खुद भाबी जी करती हैं तो कई बार कोई और। यहां विभूती जी कुछ परेशान लग रहे हैं और वहीं अनोखे लाल जी इस बार नए अवतार में हैं। देखिए भाबी जी घर पर हैं कि ऑन लोकेशन रिपोर्ट।

31 जुलाई 2019

डॉक्टर 6:46

जानिए नए मेडिकल बिल का डॉक्टर क्यों कर रहे हैं विरोध ?

31 जुलाई 2019

बैंक 3:03

1 अगस्त से होंगे ये 4 बड़े बदलाव, बैंक से प्रॉपर्टी तक पड़ेगा असर

31 जुलाई 2019

हरभजन सिंह 2:10

खेल मंत्रालय ने खेल रत्न के लिए हरभजन सिंह का आवेदन किया खारिज, फाइल लेट भेजना बताई वजह

31 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:19

अपने डिलीवरी बॉय के पक्ष में उतरा Zomato, पहले भी कई बार आ चुका है सुर्खियो में...

31 जुलाई 2019

Related

घटनास्थल पर मौजूद भीड़
Gorakhpur

यूपी: हाईटेंशन तार की चपेट में आने से एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों की मौत, ग्रामीणों ने किया रोड जाम

29 जुलाई 2019

नवजात बच्ची का अपहरण
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रसूति वार्ड से नवजात बच्ची का अपहरण, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

31 जुलाई 2019

गोरखनांथ मंदिर में मंहत अवेद्यनाथ का पूजा करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

जल्द शुरू होगा औद्योगिक गलियारे का निर्माण, 222 गांव चिह्नित

1 अगस्त 2019

girl rlieved
Gorakhpur

नाबालिग को अगवा कर पांच दिन बाद हाइवे पर छोड़ा

31 जुलाई 2019

police arrest to wine smugler
Gorakhpur

पुलिस मुठभेड़ में शराब तस्कर गिरफ्तार, साथी फरार

1 अगस्त 2019

today no one flight is going to mumbai
Gorakhpur

आज नहीं होगी मुंबई के लिए स्पाइस की दूसरी उड़ान

1 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited