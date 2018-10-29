शहर चुनें

रसोई गैस सिलेंडर में हुए रिसाव से दुकान में लगी आग, मची अफरा-तफरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 04:08 PM IST
दुधारा थाना क्षेत्र के मठियापार चौराहे पर रामदीन चौरसिया के मकान में सोमवार की दोपहर में आग लग गई। बताया जाता है कि इस घर मे रसोई गैस के बड़े सिलेंडर से छोटे सिलेंडर में रिफिलिंग का काम हो रहा था। इस दौरान आग लग गई।
जिससे वहां रखे रसोई गैस से भरे 5 और सिलेंडर जलने लगे। इनमे से कुछ सिलेंडर फट गए। अफरा तफरी मच गई। लोगों ने किसी तरह आग बुझाई। सूचना मिलने पर दुधारा पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची।
 

पुलिस इनकाउंटर
Gorakhpur

पुलिस मुठभेड़ में 25 हजार का इनामी बदमाश भीम पासवान घायल, मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती

पुलिस मुठभेड़ में 25 हजार के इनामी बदमाश भीम पासवान को गोली लगी है। जिसके बाद उसे इलाज के लिए बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती कराया गया है। उपचार के बाद उसे जेल भेजा जाएगा।

29 अक्टूबर 2018

