गोरखपुर: मोहद्दीपुर हुक्काबार में बदमाशों ने की तोड़फोड़, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर Updated Thu, 26 Sep 2019 11:41 AM IST
गोरखपुर के मोहद्दीपुर स्थित एक हुक्काबार में बुधवार रात बदमाशों ने जमकर हंगामा किया और वहां मौजूद लोगों व बार के कर्मचारियों के साथ मारपीट भी की। इस दौरान  हुक्काबार में हुए तोड़-फोड़ के कारण भारी नुकसान हुआ। 
बार संचालक ने मामले की शिकायत करते हुए चार लोगों के खिलाफ तहरीर दी है। पूरी घटना सीसीटीवी फुटेज में कैद हो गई है, जिसके आधार पर पुलिस जांच कर रही है।
