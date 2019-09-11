शहर चुनें

CM Yogi reaches Gorakhnath temple during his visit to Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: गोरखनाथ मंदिर में अखंड ज्योति शोभायात्रा के शुभारंभ में पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री योगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 05:52 PM IST
गोरखनाख मंदिर में मुख्यमंत्री योगी
गोरखनाख मंदिर में मुख्यमंत्री योगी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ बुधवार को गोरखपुर पहुंचे। वहां उन्होंने गोरखनाथ मंदिर पहुंच कर दर्शन किया और मंदिर में व्यासपीठ व अखंड ज्योति की शोभायात्रा के शुभारंभ और कथा के दौरान मौजूद रहे। 
मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना और कथा के दौरान पूरे समय तक गोरखपुर से भाजपा सांसद रवि किशन भी मुख्यमंत्री के साथ थे। इसके बाद मुख्यमंत्री योगी बुधवार को शुरू होने वाले सात दिवसीय व्याख्यान में हिस्सा लेंगे।
