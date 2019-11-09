शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Ayodhya Verdict live updates UP Nepal border sealed before decision

Ayodhya Verdict: सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर यूपी-नेपाल बॉर्डर सील, आवागमन ठप

विष्णु त्रिपाठी, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर Updated Sat, 09 Nov 2019 10:07 AM IST
सीमा सुरक्षा बल (फाइल फोटो)
सीमा सुरक्षा बल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
अयोध्या विवादित जमीन को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के मद्देनजर संवेदनशील इलाकों में सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम कर लिए गए हैं। सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से शनिवार सुबह उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले से सटे भारत-नेपाल सीमा को भी सील कर दिया गया। 
विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आने वाले ऐतिहासिक फैसले के मद्देनजर एडीजी जोन दावा शेरपा ने यह फैसला लिया है। बता दें कि प्रदेश में चप्पे-चप्पे पर फोर्स तैनात कर सभी तरह की एहतियात बरते जा रहे हैं। 
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). अपने शहर में मुफ्त डेमो क्लास के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Ayodhya Verdict today Live Updates
India News

अयोध्या केस LIVE : थोड़ी देर में आएगा फैसला, सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे चीफ जस्टिस गोगोई

9 नवंबर 2019

Pics of Ayodhya on Supreme Court decision day.
Faizabad

फैसले के दिन शांति व सद्भाव से भरी रही अयोध्या की सुबह, तस्वीरों में देखें नगर का माहौल

9 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या में मणिपर्वत स्थित शीश पैगंबर की दरगाह पर दुआ करते लोग
Lucknow

सद्भाव की अयोध्याः हिंदू मुस्लिम एकता की मिसाल देखनी हो तो आएं इधर, यहां एक साथ मांगते हैं दुआ

9 नवंबर 2019

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Niine

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या भूमि विवाद: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद मीडिया से लबात करेंगे मोहन भागवत

9 नवंबर 2019

फोर्स के साथ फ्लैग मार्च करते पुलिस के आला अफसर
Agra

Ayodhya Verdict: आगरा में 945 लोग पाबंद, 41 के मोबाइल सर्विलांस पर, अराजक तत्वों पर नजर

9 नवंबर 2019

फैसले से पहले का हाल
Lucknow

Ayodhya Verdict: अयोध्या में सुबह का आंखों देखा हाल, कड़ी सुरक्षा में रामलला के दर पहुंचे भक्त

9 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
ayodhya decision ram mandir decision today ram mandir news ram mandir sc decision
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Ayodhya Verdict today Live Updates
India News

अयोध्या केस LIVE : थोड़ी देर में आएगा फैसला, सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे चीफ जस्टिस गोगोई

9 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या मामले पर फैसला देंगे सुप्रीम कोर्ट के ये पांच जज
Education

Ayodhya Case Verdict 2019 : जानें सुप्रीम कोर्ट के उन पांच जजों को.. जो आज अयोध्या मामले पर सुनाएंगे फैसला

9 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Ranu Mondal
Bollywood

फैन से बदतमीजी के बाद अब रानू मंडल ने मीडिया को दिखाया एटीट्यूड, वीडियो वायरल

9 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या केस
India News

आज अयोध्या पर 'सुप्रीम' फैसला, पुलिस अलर्ट, चप्पे-चप्पे पर सुरक्षा

9 नवंबर 2019

करतारपुर साहिब गुरुद्वारा
India News

पाक ने करतारपुर गुरुद्वारा परिसर में लगाई बमों की प्रदर्शनी, कहा जंग के समय भारत ने गिराया

9 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
चंद्रभूषण सिंह
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेशः फैसले के मद्देनजर कई जिलों में इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद, सुरक्षा बल अलर्ट

9 नवंबर 2019

चुनाव, महाराष्ट्र (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र संकट : एनसीपी, कांग्रेस और शिवसेना को विधायकों के टूटने का डर

9 नवंबर 2019

मनीष सिसोदिया
Delhi NCR

अयोध्या फैसलाः दिल्ली में सभी सरकारी स्कूलों की छुट्टी, प्राइवेट स्कूल बंद रखने की अपील

9 नवंबर 2019

KBC 11
Television

KBC 11: बच्चियों को मारने के लिए मुंह मे डाला जाता था जौ का दाना, अमिताभ बच्चन भी सुनकर हुए हैरान

9 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या में किए गए सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम
Lucknow

अयोध्याः उत्तर प्रदेश में कड़े सुरक्षा इंतजाम, 500 से अधिक गिरफ्तार, धारा 144 लागू

9 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

आयोध्या का माहौल
Gorakhpur

Ayodhya Verdict: हनुमानगढ़ी में रोज की तरह खुले बाजार, भारी फोर्स के बीच भी माहौल सामान्य

दोनों समुदायों के पक्षकार आम जनमानस के अलावा मीडिया व सभी धर्मों के धर्मगुरु और साधु संतों से भी संयम बरतने की अपील कर रहे हैं। वहीं हनुमानगढ़ी का माहौल आम दिनों के जैसा ही बना हुआ है।

9 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
डेमो
Basti

अयोध्या फैसला: संवेदनशीलता बढ़ने पर परिवर्तित होगा हाइवे

9 नवंबर 2019

144 imposed in district
Gorakhpur

जिले में धारा 144 लागू,

9 नवंबर 2019

fake land ragistry
Gorakhpur

मृतक को जिंदा ठहरा कर फर्जी तरीके से जमीन बैनामा कराया

9 नवंबर 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Gorakhpur

बसपा की परीक्षा में पास नहीं हो पा रहे पदाधिकारी, बूथ से जिला स्तर तक चुनने हैं लड़ाके कार्यकर्ता

8 नवंबर 2019

gorakhpur railway
Gorakhpur

अब नहीं देना होगा जुर्माना, अपने स्टेशन से टिकट बनवा सकेंगे

9 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

बछड़े को लाठी मारने पर पति और बेटे को उठा ले गई पुलिस, पत्नी को किया था घायल

8 नवंबर 2019

मृतक महिला व उसका बेटा
Gorakhpur

क्रेन की चपेट में आने से मां और उसके दो बेटों की मौत, बाइक पर बिना हेलमेट सवार थे चार लोग

8 नवंबर 2019

भारत नेपाल सीमा पर भारत के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते नेपाली छात्र
Gorakhpur

नेपाली छात्रों ने लगाए भारत वापस जाओ के नारे, कहा, विस्तारवाद मुर्दाबाद 

8 नवंबर 2019

प्रदर्शन करते नेपाली छात्र
Gorakhpur

भारतीय नक्शे में दिखाया गया नेपाल का हिस्सा, नेपाली छात्रों ने किया प्रदर्शन

8 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

अयोध्या विवाद पर फैसले से पहले क्या बोले हिंदू और मुस्लिम पक्षकार ?

अयोध्या विवाद पर फैसले से पहले हिंदू और मुस्लिम पक्षकारों ने कहा की फैसला कुछ भी हो। लोग शांति बनाए रखें।

9 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 1:58

‘सुप्रीम’ फैसले से पहले हाई अलर्ट पर देश, सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम

9 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या केस 1:12

आज अयोध्या पर 'सुप्रीम' फैसला, पुलिस अलर्ट, चप्पे-चप्पे पर सुरक्षा

9 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे 1:10

बालासाहेब से वादा किया था कि एक दिन मुख्यमंत्री शिवसेना का होगा: उद्धव ठाकरे

8 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:54

नोटबंदी ने इन एप्स को बना दिया मालामाल, दोगुनी हो गई कमाई

8 नवंबर 2019

Related

aims 124 professor vacancy
Gorakhpur

एम्स : दिसंबर में मिलेंगे 124 प्रोफेसर, एसोसिएट और असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर

9 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

बस्तीः ट्राली से टकराई बाइक, एक की मौत दूसरा घायल

8 नवंबर 2019

mother and son death in accident
Gorakhpur

क्रेन की चपेट मे आकर मां बेटे की मौत, कोहराम

9 नवंबर 2019

गोरखपुर एम्स
Gorakhpur

खुशखबरीः गोरखपुर एम्स में अब मरीजों को उपलब्ध होगी सर्जरी की सुविधा

8 नवंबर 2019

श्रद्धालुओं से भरी पिकअप पलटी
Gorakhpur

कुशीनगर में श्रद्धालुओं से भरी पिकअप पलटी, 10 से ज्यादा घायल

8 नवंबर 2019

no fir in child born case
Gorakhpur

मासूम बोल नहीं पाई तो डीजीपी का आदेश दरकिनार

9 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited