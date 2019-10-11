शहर चुनें

गोरखपुर की बेटी आयशा एक दिन के लिए बनी ब्रिटिश हाई कमिश्नर, लैंगिक समानता पर करना चाहती है काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर Updated Fri, 11 Oct 2019 10:26 PM IST
आयशा खान
आयशा खान - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर की बेटी आयशा खान (22) एक दिन के लिए ब्रिटिश हाई कमिश्नर बनी हैं। आयशा को चार अक्तूबर को एक दिन के लिए ब्रिटिश हाई कमिश्नर बनाया गया। बता दें कि वह 'एक दिन के लिए हाई कमिश्नर' चैलेंज जीती थी जिसके बाद उसे यह सम्मान दिया गया।
आयशा ने चैलेंज जीतने को लेकर कहा कि मैं बहुत भाग्यशाली हूं जो मुझे ऐसा अवसर मिला। मैं लोगों के एक विविध समूह से मिली। मैं जमीन पर मानवाधिकार और लैंगिक समानता के लिए काम करना चाहती हूं। 
 
 

 
