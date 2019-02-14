शहर चुनें

Gorakhpur › बर्डपुर मार्ग पर हिरन की मौत

बर्डपुर मार्ग पर हिरन की मौत

Gorakhpur Bureau Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 11:00 PM IST
बर्डपुर मार्ग पर हिरन की मौत
कुत्तों के काटने से हिरन की हुई मौत : डीएफओ
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
चिल्हिया। कस्बे में बुधवार की रात गंभीर रूप से घायल अवस्था में बर्डपुर मार्ग पर एक हिरन मिला जिसकी बाद में मौत हो गई। मृत हिरन को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवाया गया जिससे स्पष्ट हो सका कि उसके शरीर पर कुत्तों के नाखून के निशान हैं जिससे गंभीर जख्म होने पर उसकी मौत हो गई।
मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक हिरन इतना जख्मी था कि बर्डपुर मार्ग स्थित एक बिल्ंिडग मैटेरियल की दुकान पर रात करीब साढे़ ग्यारह बजे वह बेसुध पड़ा था। ऐसी अवस्था में कुत्ते उसे नोच रहे थे। कुत्तों के जोर-जोर से भोंकने से आसपास के लोग इकट्ठे हो गए और लोगों ने घायल हिरन को कुत्तों से बचाया। लेकिन गंभीर जख्म होने से उसने अपना दम तोड़ दिया। इसकी सूचना लोगों द्वारा 100 नंबर पर पुलिस को दी गई। आरक्षी इन्द्रेश कुमार और रमेश चंद्र शुक्ला मौके पर पहुंचे। वहीं, चिल्हिया एसआई इंचार्ज आरपी सिंह ने मृत हिरन क ो पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवाया। हिरन नर है जिसकी उम्र करीब छह साल और वजन करीब 50 किलो है। डीएफओ बीके मिश्र ने बताया कि हिरण को कुत्तों ने काट लिया था इसलिए उसकी मौत हो गई।

मुख्य आरोपी हरेंद्र यादव
Gorakhpur

जहरीली शराब कांड में पुलिस को मिली बड़ी सफलता, मुख्य आरोपी राजस्थान से गिरफ्तार

जहरीली शराब कांड के मुख्य आरोपी हरेंद्र यादव को कुशीनगर पुलिस ने बुधवार रात को राजस्थान के भीलवाड़ा से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पकड़ा गया आरोपी रामजीता मठीनिया थाना विश्वभरपुर गोपालगंज बिहार का रहने वाला है।

14 फरवरी 2019

2141 ने छोड़ी परीक्षा, एक रस्टीकेट
Gorakhpur

2141 ने छोड़ी परीक्षा, एक रस्टीकेट

14 फरवरी 2019

मुख्यालय पर मुख्य डाक घर के लोकार्पण कार्यक्रम में संबोधन करते केंद्रीय मंत्री
Gorakhpur

एक ही कार्यकाल में हो रहे शिलान्यास-लोकार्पण

14 फरवरी 2019

मुख्यालय पर डाकघर के नए भवन का निरीक्षण करते मंत्री व सांसद
Gorakhpur

अब प्रधान डाकघर सिद्धार्थनगर कहिए जनाब

14 फरवरी 2019

लेखपाल को एसडीएम ने किया निलंबित
Gorakhpur

लेखपाल को एसडीएम ने किया निलंबित

14 फरवरी 2019

Arrest
Gorakhpur

दूसरे के स्थान पर परीक्षा दे रहा था, पकड़ा गया

14 फरवरी 2019

accident
Gorakhpur

हादसों दो छात्र समेत चार घायल

14 फरवरी 2019

Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar attack on BJP
Gorakhpur

अखिलेश को रोका तो क्यों नहीं बोली भाजपा, योगी को रोकने पर तो बहुत शोर मचा, राजभर का हमला

13 फरवरी 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी व योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

पीएम श्रम योगी पेंशन योजना का पंजीकरण कल से

14 फरवरी 2019

कुशीनगर में जहर पहुंचाने वाला राजस्थान से गिरफ्तार
Gorakhpur

जहरीली शराब का मुख्य आरोपी गिरफ्तार

13 फरवरी 2019

cm yogi & Pm Modi
Gorakhpur

12 करोड़ किसानों के खाते में जाएंगे 2000, 24 को पीएम मोदी करेंगे योजना की शुरुआत

9 फरवरी 2019

किसान
Gorakhpur

भोर में भेजी गई 35 हजार किसानों की पहली सूची

14 फरवरी 2019

बीजेपी सांसद हरीश द्विवेदी
Gorakhpur

बीजेपी सांसद का बयान, 'प्रियंका दिल्ली में जींस पहनती हैं, जनता के बीच साड़ी में आती हैं'

10 फरवरी 2019

accident
Gorakhpur

सड़क हादसों में दो की मौत, तीन घायल

14 फरवरी 2019

train-18
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर और बस्ती मंडल में चार नई रेल लाइनें बिछाने की राह हुई आसान

13 फरवरी 2019

Arrest
Gorakhpur

तीन गिरफ्तार, 50 लीटर कच्ची शराब बरामद

14 फरवरी 2019

