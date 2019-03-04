शहर चुनें

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 04 Mar 2019 11:04 PM IST
नाबार्ड ने जारी की अधिसूचना
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
गोरखपुर। किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड की सुविधा अब पशुपालन एवं मत्स्यपालन करने वाले किसानों को भी मिलेगी। नेशनल बैंक ऑफ एग्रीकल्चर एंड रूरल डेवलपमेंट (नाबार्ड) ने इसके लिए दिशा निर्देश जारी कर दिया है। इसके तहत अगर आप एक एकड़ वाले किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड धारक किसान हैं तो सात प्रतिशत ब्याज की दर पर आपको लोन मिल सकता है।
मछुआरों के अलावा मछली पालने वाले किसान व्यक्तिगत, साझेदार एवं स्वयं सहायता समूह इसका लाभ ले सकें। लाभार्थी को तालाब, टैंक में किसी एक का स्वामी या पट्टाधारक होना जरूरी है। पूर्वांचल बैंक के मुख्य प्रबंधक क्रेडिट एसके गुप्ता ने बताया कि नाबार्ड की ओर से दिशा निर्देश जारी होने के बाद अब मत्स्य पालन के लिए केसीसी पर भी लोन दिया जाएगा। एक एकड़ जमीन के काश्तकारों को डेढ़ लाख रुपये तक का लोन मिल सकता है।

:: ऐसे मिलेगा लोन
मछली के बीज - 14 हजार रुपये
मछली के चारे - 1.00 लाख रुपये
दवा - 3000 रुपये
गोबर की खाद एवं चूना - 19,500 रुपये
मछली के बीज के लाने ले जाने का खर्च- 6,000 रुपये
अन्य व्यय - 7,500 रुपये
कुल 1.50 लाख

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

