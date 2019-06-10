शहर चुनें

रवि किशन ने किया कौआबाग अंडरपास का निरीक्षण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर। Updated Mon, 10 Jun 2019 11:35 PM IST
रवि किशन ने किया कौआबाग अंडरपास का निरीक्षण
गोरखपुर। सदर सांसद रवि किशन ने सोमवार को कौवाबाग अंडरपास का निरीक्षण किया। अंडरपास का काम मार्च में ही पूरा होना था लेकिन काम में लापरवाही के कारण काम पूरा नहीं हो सका है। जनता कि शिकायत पर सांसद अंडरपास का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे। इस दौरान मौके पर रेलवे के इंजीनियर भी मौजूद थे। उनसे सांसद ने जानना चाहा कि आखिर कार्य क्यों इतना विलंब हो रहा है।
मौके पर मौजूद रेलवे के अभियंता ने बताया कि अधिकतर कार्य हो गया है। अंडरपास में पानी आने और मिट्टी हटाने में देरी के कारण विलंब हुआ है। अब कार्य तेजी से हो रहा है उसे जल्द पूरा करा लिया जाएगा। इसे पूरा होने से मोहद्दीपुर में जाम से लोगों को राहत मिलेगी। सांसद के साथ रणंजय सिंह जुगनू, पवन दुबे, सर्मेद्र विक्रम सिंह, अभिषेक पांडेय, राजन द्विवेदी सहित अन्य कई लोग मौजूद थे।

