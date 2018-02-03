अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   दुकान के आगे दीवार खड़ी करने का विरोध

दुकान के आगे दीवार खड़ी करने का विरोध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर। Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 08:29 PM IST
दुकान के आगे दीवार खड़ी करने का विरोध
प्रदर्शन करते व्यापारी। - फोटो : Amar Ujala
शास्त्री चौक के सुंदरीकरण के तहत नगर निगम ने कुछ दुकानों के आगे दीवार खड़ी करने की योजना तैयार की है। इसकी जद में आने वाले दुकानदारों ने शनिवार को शास्त्री चौक पर प्रदर्शन किया । नगर आयुक्त और कमिश्नर को ज्ञापन देकर इस योजना में बदलाव की मांग की है।

नगर निगम ने शास्त्री चौक को सुंदर बनाने का काम शुरू कर दिया है। इसके तहत शहीद स्मारक से लाल बहादुर शास्त्री चौराहे के बीच डिवाइडर और थ्री डी जेब्रा क्रासिंग बनाई जाएगी। इसके साथ ही डीएम कार्यालय परिसर की दीवार पर वॉल फाउंटेन भी बनाने की तैयारी है। वहां के दुकानदरों का कहना है कि इसके लिए नगर निगम ने चौराहे के पास की आठ दुकानों के आगे पांच फीट चौड़ा फुटपाथ और उसके बाद चार से पांच फीट ऊंची दीवार बनाने की योजना बनाई है। योगेंद्र प्रसाद गुप्ता, विजय जायसवाल, शोएब आलम समेत अन्य दुकानदारों ने निगम की इस योजना का विरोध करते हुए प्रदर्शन किया।

दुकानदारों ने कहा कि ऐसा होने से उनकी पूरी दुकानदारी खत्म हो जाएगी और जीवनयापन मुश्किल हो जाएगा। ऐसे में निगम को अपनी इस योजना में बदलाव करना चाहिए। नाली तक ही फुटपाथ बनाई जाए। विरोध प्रदर्शन में हरेंद्र यादव, सतेंद्र रंजन पांडेय, रामकिशुन, विनोद सिंह, अरविंद सिंह, धरम सिंह, गोरख जायसवाल, भगवती जायसवाल, अनिल शुक्ला, रामाधारी जायसवाल, राजेंद्र जायसवाल आदि मौजूद थे।
gorakhpur news gorakhpur nagar nigam protest

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

india vs Australia icc u19 world cup team india won social media reaction
Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की जीत पर लोगों को याद आए 'चक दे इंडिया' के कबीर खान, ऐसे दिया रिएक्शन

3 फरवरी 2018

amitabh bachchan share 35 year old photo with sridevi in social media
Bollywood

बिग बी ने श्रीदेवी के सा‌थ शेयर की 35 साल पुरानी फोटो, स्विमिंग पूल के पास करते दिखे रोमांस

3 फरवरी 2018

Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018 Day 3 Karan Johar Salt And Pepper Look
Fashion street

Lakme Fashion Week 2018: सफेद बालों में करण जौहर ने किया काला जादू, इन 'शो-स्टॉपर्स' की भी रही धूम

3 फरवरी 2018

ranveer singh asked to shahrukh khan for watch padmaavat
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने शाहरुख से कहा- 'पद्मावत देखो', किंग खान ने दिया ये मजेदार जवाब

3 फरवरी 2018

shyam benegal v shantaram lifetime achievement award
Bollywood

श्याम बेनेगल को वी. शांताराम लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट अवॉर्ड, फिल्मों में योगदान के लिए सम्मान

3 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat lost out on 50 crore rupee due to prortest
Bollywood

सुपरहिट होने के बावजूद करोड़ों के नुकसान में हैं भंसाली, 9 दिन में 'पद्मावत' नहीं निकाल पाई बजट

3 फरवरी 2018

is it true amitabh bachchan twitter account hacked
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान से ट्विटर पर पिछड़े अमिताभ बच्चन, अब अकाउंट हैक होने की चली चर्चा

3 फरवरी 2018

aishwarya rai dont want to work with abhishek bachchan
Bollywood

पति के साथ काम करने से बच रहीं ऐश्वर्या राय, बताए ऐसे बहाने अभिषेक को नहीं हो रहे हजम

3 फरवरी 2018

lakme faishon week 2018 karan johar get attention
Bollywood

पिता बनने के बाद करण जौहर का बदल गया रंग-रूप, अब पहचानना हो रहा मुश्किल

3 फरवरी 2018

these are five benefits of copper rings to wear finger
Metaphysical

उंगली में तांबे की अंगुठी पहनने से होते हैं ये 5 फायदे

3 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

dsp transferred in lucknow uttar pradeesh.
Lucknow

यूपी: पुलिस विभाग में फेरबदल जारी, 46 डीएसपी इधर से उधर, देखें- पूरी लिस्ट

यूपी में कानून-व्यवस्‍था को लेकर अफसरों की तैनाती में फेरबदल जारी है। शनिवार को फिर 46 डीएसपी के तबादले कर दिए गए।

3 फरवरी 2018

azam khan comment on wasim rizvi statement given in ayodhya
Lucknow

राममंदिर विरोधियों को पाकिस्तान भेजने के बयान पर आजम का पलटवार, ' पाक नहीं अमेरिका भेजो'

3 फरवरी 2018

jammu and kashmir: Police, Army and CRPF arrested two Pakistan terrorists in Baramulla
Jammu

J&K: पुलिस, सेना और CRPF ने पकड़े दो आतंकी, पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग ने दिया था वीजा

3 फरवरी 2018

How did the service remove without notice, the Rajasthan High Court asked
Jaipur

बिना नोटिस दिए सेवा से कैसे हटाया, हाईकोर्ट ने पूछा

3 फरवरी 2018

rajnath singh speaks about jammu and kashmir issue
Jammu

किसी ने माँ का दूध नहीं पिया जो कश्मीर को भारत से अलग कर दें: राजनाथ सिंह

3 फरवरी 2018

Lalu prasad Yadav gibe on Modi government gave BJP full marks for lying in name of budget 2018
Bihar

मोदी सरकार के बजट पर लालू का कटाक्ष, कहा- झूठ बोलने के लिए BJP को 100 में से 100 नंबर

3 फरवरी 2018

Daughters marked their presence in father funeral
Jaipur

बेटियों ने निभाया बेटे का फर्ज, इन्हें देख हर किसी की आंखे हुई नम

3 फरवरी 2018

बीपीएल के लिए अब करना होगा आवेदन
Sirmour

बीपीएल के लिए अब करना होगा आवेदन

3 फरवरी 2018

Muslim women protest against Triple Talaq bills in Deoband of Saharanpur
Meerut

देवबंदः तीन तलाक बिल के खिलाफ सड़क पर उतरी मुस्लिम महिलाएं, कानून रद्द करने की मांग

3 फरवरी 2018

कांग्रेस की बैठक में राजस्थान के चुनाव में हुइ जीत पर हर्ष व्यक्त किया गया
Meerut

कांग्रेस की बैठक में राजस्थान के चुनाव में हुइ जीत पर हर्ष व्यक्त किया गया

3 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

यूपी के इस शहर में निकली तिरंगा यात्रा पर पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

कासगंज में तिरंगा यात्रा के दौरान भड़की हिंसा को लेकर हंगामा रुका नहीं था कि मऊ में इसी तिरंगा यात्रा को लेकर बवाल हुआ। यहां पुलिस पर आरोप लगे है उसने तिरंगा यात्रा निकाल रहे कुछ युवकों के साथ मारपीट की।

3 फरवरी 2018

SAMAJWADI PARTY YOUTH WING PROTEST AGAINST BUDGET AND PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI IN MAHARAJGANJ 2:02

युवा बोले, रोजगार पर चला हथौड़ा, बेचो चाय और पकौड़ा

2 फरवरी 2018

AFTER KASGANJ TIRANGA YATRA HELD IN MAHARAJGANJ OF UP 1:17

कासगंज के बाद अब यूपी में यहां निकाली गई तिरंगा यात्रा

30 जनवरी 2018

CM Yogi assures employment to youth on merit basis 1:18

गोरखपुर: सीएम योगी ने युवाओं को दी ये सौगात

30 जनवरी 2018

student in Deoria set herself on fire after she was allegedly molested by her school principal's son 3:04

VIDEO: यूपी में छेड़खानी से परेशान 12वीं की छात्रा ने खुद को लगाई आग

29 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

बड़े बकायेदारों के घर जीडीए की डुगडुगी
Gorakhpur

बड़े बकायेदारों के घर जीडीए की डुगडुगी

3 फरवरी 2018

युवती की मौत, करीबियों पर शक
Gorakhpur

गर्दन काटे जाने से घायल युवती की मौत

3 फरवरी 2018

वोटर बनने के लिए आए 33 हजार आवेदन
Gorakhpur

वोटर बनने के लिए आए 33 हजार आवेदन

3 फरवरी 2018

ननिहाल में पांच साल की बच्ची से ममेरे भाई ने क‌िया बलात्कार
Gorakhpur

ननिहाल में पांच साल की बच्ची से ममेरे भाई ने क‌िया बलात्कार

3 फरवरी 2018

हिंदी के विकास से ही राष्ट्र की उन्नति : हृदय नारायण दीक्षित
Gorakhpur

हिंदी के विकास से ही राष्ट्र की उन्नति : हृदय नारायण दीक्षित

3 फरवरी 2018

Mini PICU will be established in encephalytis affected areas
Gorakhpur

इंसेफेलाइटिस प्रभावित ब्लॉकों में मिनी पीआईसीयू

3 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.