मुख्तार अंसारी: परिवार पर बड़ा एक्शन, भाई अफजाल के फार्म हाउस समेत करोड़ों की संपत्ति कुर्क

गाजीपुर से एक बड़ी खबर आ रही है। मुख्तार अंसारी के भाई अफजाल के फार्म हाउस समेत तीन संपत्तियों को कुर्क किया गया है। पत्नी फरहत अंसारी और बेटियों के नाम की संपत्ति भी कुर्क की गई है। करीब बारह करोड़ पैंतीस लाख की बेनामी संपत्ति कुर्क की गई है।
कुर्क की कार्रवाई एसपी रोहन पी बोत्रे और एसडीएम मोहम्मदाबाद तहसीलदार विजय प्रताप सिंह के नेतृत्व में भारी फोर्स के साथ 12.35 करोड़ की फार्म हाउस समेत तीन भूखंड को कुर्क किया गया।
UP | After the ED raids, another major action was taken by the district administration on BSP MP Afzal Ansari. His assets worth more than 12 crores in the Macha village of Mohammadabad, Ghazipur was attached by the agency. pic.twitter.com/Hj2xamRSs9— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2022
