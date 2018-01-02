Download App
सूर्य देव नहीं दिखे , ठंड से ठिठुरन बढ़ी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, कानपुर देहात

Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 01:25 AM IST
Sun is not seen

शिवली में अलाव तापते बच्चे।

नव वर्ष की पहली सुबह भी कड़ाके की ठंड रही। गलन व शीतलहर का प्रकोप जारी रहने से लोग ठंड से ठिठुरते नजर आए। गांवों में लोग अलाव के पास बैठे रहे तो नगरीय क्षेत्रों में जलाए गए अलाव के पास भीड़ दिखी। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के मुताबिक सोमवार को तापमान अधिकतम 21 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।
पहले कोहरा फिर शीतलहर व उसके बाद गलन की वजह से आम जनजीवन बेहाल है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों की माने तो अभी ठंड बढने के आसार हैं। गेंहू की फसल के लिहाज से यह ठंड बेहद फायदेमंद है। अकबरपुर कस्बे में अंडर पास के नीचे, बस अड्ढा व रूरा चौराहे में अलाव जलवाए गए। अलावा जलने की वजह से यहां राहगीरों की भीड़ लगी रही। बाइक सवार भी रुक कर हाथ सेंकते नजर आए।

शिवली प्रतिनिधि के मुताबिक क्षेत्र में ज्यादातर जगह सरकारी अलाव ठंडे दिखे। वही घरों में लोग पूरे दिन अलाव तापते रहे। तहसीलदार राजीव कुमार उपाध्याय ने बताया कि अलाव जलाने के लिए सरकारी स्तर से पचास हजार रुपये मिले हैं, जिससे तय स्थानों पर अलाव जलवाए जा रहे हैं।

इधर मानव सेवा संगठन के अध्यक्ष आशुतोष त्रिवेदी ने सोमवार को अलाव जलवाया। इधर नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष अवधेश शुक्ला ने बताया कि कस्बे में अलाव जलवाकर आम लोगों को राहत देने को कहा गया है। वह स्वयं निरीक्षण कर देखेंगे। लापरवाही करने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
 
