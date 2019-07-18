शहर चुनें

करंट लगने से युवक की मौत

Lucknow Bureau Updated Thu, 18 Jul 2019 11:54 PM IST
चौरेबाजार। करंट की चपेट में आने से एक युवक जख्मी हो गया। उसे जिला अस्पताल लाया गया, जहां उसकी मौत हो गई।
मोतीगंज पुलिस चौकी क्षेत्र के कनावां का रहने वाला प्रमोद कुमार (22) बुधवार देर शाम घर में रखे उपकरण को ठीक कर रहा था। उसी दौरान वह करंट की चपेट में आ गया।
भोजन पका रही प्रमोद की बहन ने शोर मचाया तो लोगों ने पहुंचकर उसे जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। जिला अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान युवक की मौत हो गई।

crime
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बच्चों से साफ कराया शौचालय, अभिभावक के विरोध पर बच्चों का नाम काटने का आरोप

अयोध्या के प्राथमिक विद्यालय, पिलखावां में प्रधानाध्यापिका द्वारा बच्चों से शौचालय साफ कराने का आरोप लगाने वाले बच्चों का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद विभाग में हड़कंप मचा गया।

18 जुलाई 2019

Viral video
Faizabad

स्कूल में बच्चों से शौचालय साफ कराने का वीडियो वायरल

18 जुलाई 2019

power cut
Faizabad

विद्युत कटौती से मचा हाहाकार

18 जुलाई 2019

action on 57 teachers
Faizabad

मोबाइल कॉल पर गैरहाजिर मिले 57 शिक्षकों का बीएसए ने काटा वेतन

18 जुलाई 2019

Govans killed by spear
Faizabad

भाले से गोवंश को मार डाला

18 जुलाई 2019

Three animal died
Faizabad

उपचार को लाए गए तीन पशुओं की मौत, अन्य की हालत गंभीर

18 जुलाई 2019

care taker appoint
Faizabad

अब 25 गोवंश पर रखा जाएगा एक केयर टेकर, मिलेगा 4 हजार वेतन

18 जुलाई 2019

FIR on pradhan and sachiv
Faizabad

पलिया माफी प्रधान व पंचायत सचिव पर केस दर्ज

18 जुलाई 2019

roof of the school collapsed
Faizabad

स्कूल का छज्जा ढहा, एक छात्र घायल

18 जुलाई 2019

अयोध्या के रंगमहल मंदिर में झूलोनोत्सव का शुभारंभ।
Faizabad

झूलन में आज सज-धज के युगल सरकार बैठे हैं...

18 जुलाई 2019

