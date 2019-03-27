शहर चुनें

Faizabad ›   प्रियंका गांधी पर की गई आपतिजनक टिप्पणी से बिफरे कांग्रसी, दी तहरीर

प्रियंका गांधी पर की गई आपतिजनक टिप्पणी से बिफरे कांग्रसी, दी तहरीर

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 27 Mar 2019 11:03 PM IST
प्रियंका गांधी पर की गई आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी से बिफरे कांग्रेसी, दी तहरीर
अयोध्या। शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के चेयरमैन वसीम रिजवी द्वारा कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी पर की गई आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी से कांग्रेसियों का गुस्सा फूट पड़ा। इस पर कांग्रेस नेताओं ने गहरा रोष प्रकट करते हुए इसे आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन बताया।

वहीं, भारतीय युवा कांग्रेस के प्रदेश महासचिव शरद शुक्ला ने नगर कोतवाली में तहरीर देकर वसीम रिजवी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करने की मांग की है।

पुलिस को दी गई तहरीर में आरोप लगाया गया कि बुधवार दोपहर एक प्रेसवार्ता में वसीम रिजवी ने कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी पर अभद्र टिप्पणी करते हुए कहा कि वो बहुत खूबसूरत हैं, यदि वह पहले आई होतीं तो मैं उन्हें अपनी फिल्म में जफर खान की बहू का रोल दे देता।

आरोप लगाया कि उनकी यह बातें महिला समाज व प्रियंका गांधी को अपमानित करने की नीयत से कहीं गईं हैं। इससे आचार संहिता का भी उल्लंघन होता है।

इस संदर्भ में नगर कोतवाल विनोद बाबू मिश्र ने कहा कि वह अभी कोतवाली में नहीं हैं, कोतवाली में तहरीर दी गई यह जानकारी मिली है। उच्च अधिकारियों को जानकारी दे दी गई है, उनके निर्देशानुसार आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

अयोध्या के रीडगंज स्थित होटल में पत्रकारों से वार्ता करते वक्फ बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष वसीम रिजवी।
Faizabad

वसीम रिजवी का विवादित बयान, बोले- इंदिरा गांधी का परिवार मुसलमान, प्रियंका पर भी की टिप्पणी

शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष वसीम रिजवी ने अयोध्या में विवादित बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी का परिवार मुस्लिम है। कांग्रेस के लोग तो भगवान राम के अस्तित्व से ही इंकार करते हैं।

27 मार्च 2019

मध्यस्थता पैनल
Lucknow

अयोध्या विवाद पर दिनभर हुई सुप्रीम मध्यस्थता, 28 और 29 को भी होगी सुनवाई

27 मार्च 2019

मायूस परिजन।
Delhi NCR

तीन दिन की नवजात की अपहरण के बाद हत्या, तालाब किनारे मिला शव

27 मार्च 2019

supreme court
Faizabad

निर्मोही अखाड़ा ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से की मांग, कहा - अयोध्या से दूर हो मध्यस्थता बैठक

26 मार्च 2019

lok sabha elections 2019 gulshan bindu joins congress.
Lucknow

यूपी में सपा को बड़ा झटका, कांग्रेस में शामिल हुईं गुलशन बिंदु, प्रियंका गांधी बनी वजह

23 मार्च 2019

आईबी अफसर व बेटे की मौत में दर्ज हुआ केस
Faizabad

आईबी अफसर व बेटे की मौत में दर्ज हुआ केस

27 मार्च 2019

तेज हवाओं व गरज के साथ हुई बारिश ने बढ़ाई किसानों की चिंता
Faizabad

तेज हवाओं व गरज के साथ हुई बारिश ने बढ़ाई किसानों की चिंता

26 मार्च 2019

अयोध्या के पटरंगा में हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त वाहन व जमा लोगों की भीड़।
Faizabad

आमने-सामने टकराई एसयूवी, आईबी अफसर व बेटे की मौत

25 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अयोध्या : युवक की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में हुई मौत, पेड़ से लटका मिला शव

22 मार्च 2019

गांव में पुलिसफोर्स तैनात
Faizabad

आरोपी दरोगा व सिपाही सस्पेंड

23 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

यूपी में सियासी सरगर्मियां तेज, प्रियंका का योगी पर वार

लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर राजनीति दिन पर दिन तेज होती जा रही है। कोई भी दल एक दूसरे पर निशाना साधने से नहीं चूक रहा है। कांग्रेस की राष्ट्रीय महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी ने यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ पर हमला बोला है।

27 मार्च 2019

कोरिया 4:51

अयोध्या पहुंचा कोरिया का दल, भव्य तरीके से हुआ स्वागत

7 मार्च 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 2:07

अयोध्या में एक दिन का पीएम बनने पर लोग सबसे पहले ये बड़ा काम करेंगे

7 मार्च 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 4:41

एक दिन का पीएम बनाए जाने पर ये था फैजाबाद के लोगों का जवाब

18 फरवरी 2019

राम मंदिर 1:27

राम मंदिर मामले में गैर विवादित भूमि को लेकर सरकार का बड़ा कदम, देखिए पूरी खबर

29 जनवरी 2019

