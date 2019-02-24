शहर चुनें

छात्र छात्राओं ने रंगारंग प्रस्तुतियों के जरिए सबका मन मोहा

Updated Sun, 24 Feb 2019 11:19 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
इटावा। कटरा शमशेर खां स्थित ज्ञानस्थली एकेडमी में विद्यालय के छात्र छात्राओं ने रंगारंग प्रस्तुति देकर उपस्थित अतिथियों व अभिभावकों का मन मोह लिया। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ मुख्य अतिथि सीओ सिटी वैभव पांडेय, कार्यक्रम अध्यक्ष सदर विधायक सरिता भदौरिया, ज्ञानस्थली गु्रप के चेयरमैन शिवप्रसाद व एकेडमी के प्रधानाचार्य डा. एनके रॉय ने पुलवामा के शहीदों के चित्र के समक्ष दीप प्रज्वलित करके किया।
तेज प्रताप सिंह यादव
Kanpur

दूसरे राज्यों में रह रहे कश्मीरियों के साथ मारपीट और उनको भगाना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण- तेजप्रताप यादव

मैनपुरी से समाजवादी पार्टी सांसद तेज प्रताप सिंह यादव ने इटावा जिले में भाजपा सरकार पर जमकर प्रहार किया। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार देश में जाति व धर्म के नाम पर नफरत फैलाने का काम कर रही है। 

24 फरवरी 2019

अर्पित सोनी (फाइल फोटो)
Etawah

अपहरण के बाद छात्र की सिर कुचलकर हत्या

24 फरवरी 2019

विकास भवन परिसर में मोबाइल पर मैसेज खोजते किसान। अमर उजाला
Etawah

73006 किसानों के खातों में पहुंचे दो-दो हजार रुपये

24 फरवरी 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव में गांव-गांव करेंगे सपा का प्रचार
Etawah

लोकसभा चुनाव में गांव-गांव करेंगे सपा का प्रचार

24 फरवरी 2019

व्यापारी नेता के निधन पर दुकानें रहीं बंद
Etawah

व्यापारी नेता के निधन पर दुकानें रहीं बंद

24 फरवरी 2019

पुलिस को देख कार छोड़कर भागे बदमाश
Etawah

पुलिस को देख कार छोड़कर भागे बदमाश

24 फरवरी 2019

हादसे में दो महिलाओं की मौत की रिपोर्ट दर्ज
Etawah

हादसे में दो महिलाओं की मौत की रिपोर्ट दर्ज

24 फरवरी 2019

जसवंतनगर नगर पालिका चेयरमेन सुनील जोली की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक
Etawah

बोर्ड बैठक में उछला पानी का मुद्दा

23 फरवरी 2019

आग से झुलसा युवक, गंभीर
Etawah

आग से झुलसा युवक, गंभीर

24 फरवरी 2019

बदमाशों की चहलकदमी से दहशत में ग्रामीण
Etawah

बदमाशों की चहलकदमी से दहशत में ग्रामीण

24 फरवरी 2019

