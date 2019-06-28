शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Budaun ›   सदैव सत्य बोलना चाहिए इंसान को: दीक्षित

सदैव सत्य बोलना चाहिए इंसान को: दीक्षित

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 28 Jun 2019 06:08 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सदैव सत्य बोलना चाहिए : दीक्षित
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
रुदायन। कान्हा पशु आश्रय स्थल में चल रही रामकथा ज्ञान यज्ञ का विधिवत समापन हो गया। कथावाचक पंडित अशोक दीक्षित ने कहा कि इंसान को सदैव सत्य बोलना चाहिए, क्योंकि झूूठ के पांव नहीं होते और वह ज्यादा दूर तक नहीं चल पाता। बोले- लोगों को मां-बाप की सेवा करनी चाहिए।
कथा वाचक दीक्षित ने सातों दिन श्रोताओं को रामकथा के मर्म को बहुत सरल तरीके से समझाया और कथाओं से मिलने वाली सीखों पर भी विचार रखे। आखिरी दिन कथावाचक ने भजनों की रसधार बहाते हुए जनकल्याण की भावना और उन्नति के लिए यज्ञ किया। इसके बाद भंडारा हुआ, जिसमें आसपास के गांवों के लोगों ने प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। इस मौके पर दान स्वरूप आए 51 हजार रुपये कथावाचक ने गोसेवा के लिए नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष को दान कर दिए।

Recommended

Cricket News

खूब रोई थी सरफराज की पत्नी, गालियां सहने के बाद परिवार ने पिया था अपमान का घूंट

27 जून 2019

सरफराज अहमद पत्नी
सरफराज अहमद और बेहूदा फैन
सरफराज अहमद की पत्नी
सरफराज अहमद का परिवार
Cricket News

खूब रोई थी सरफराज की पत्नी, गालियां सहने के बाद परिवार ने पिया था अपमान का घूंट

27 जून 2019

विजय शंकर
Cricket News

विजय शंकर के घटिया खेल पर भड़के फैंस, बोले- इससे अच्छा तो लालू जी बैटिंग करते

27 जून 2019

Tata Tigor EV
Auto News

टाटा की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक कार Tigor EV हुई लॉन्च, मिलेगी 1.62 लाख रुपये की सब्सिडी

28 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Cricket News

विराट बने सबसे तेज 20 हजारी बल्लेबाज, वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टूटे कई वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स

28 जून 2019

टीम इंडिया
भारत बनाम वेस्टइंडीज
Virat Kohli
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

विराट बने सबसे तेज 20 हजारी बल्लेबाज, वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टूटे कई वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स

28 जून 2019

औली में शाही शादी के बाद भरे शौचालय फिट
Dehradun

औली में 200 करोड़ की शादी के बाद भरे 'सीवर टैंक', ओवरफ्लो होने से चारों तरफ फैली गंदगी, तस्वीरें...

28 जून 2019

Cricket News

पिछले मैच में हैट्रिक लेने वाले शमी का फिर चला जादू, वेस्टइंडीज को तहस-नहस कर बनाया अद्भुत रिकॉर्ड

28 जून 2019

मोहम्मद शमी
मोहम्मद शमी
मोहम्मद शमी
मोहम्मद शमी
Cricket News

पिछले मैच में हैट्रिक लेने वाले शमी का फिर चला जादू, वेस्टइंडीज को तहस-नहस कर बनाया अद्भुत रिकॉर्ड

28 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी पर भी है संकट? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी पर भी है संकट? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत में गर्मी
World

गर्मी से बेहाल हुए अमेरिका और यूरोप, टूटे सालों के रिकॉर्ड, जर्मनी और फ्रांस में अलर्ट जारी

28 जून 2019

हादसों के शिकार मासूम
World

देखिये वो तस्वीरें जिनसे दहल गई थी दुनिया

28 जून 2019

सबसे तेज 20 हजार रन बनाने वाले विराट
Cricket News

विराट कोहली ने रचा इतिहास, तोड़ा सचिन तेंदुलकर और ब्रायन लारा का रिकॉर्ड

28 जून 2019

चीन सीमा क्षेत्र में तैनात महिला कमांडो
Dehradun

चीन सीमा पर नारी शक्ति का भी पहरा, 15 हजार फीट ऊंची चौकियों पर कर रहीं देश की निगहबानी

28 जून 2019

Priyanka, Nick
Bollywood

हादसे का शिकार होने से बचीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, निक जोनस ने पत्नी को संभाला

28 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान के साथ मेधावी छात्र
Varanasi

मेधावियों को मिला अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान, डीएम बोले- सफलता का कोई शॉर्टकट नहीं

27 जून 2019

irctc offers 5 days trip to Indonesia in budget
Travel

इस खूबसूरत बीचों वाले देश में पूरे पांच दिन ठहरने का सुनहरा मौका, बजट ट्रिप को जाने न दें हाथ से

28 जून 2019

Auli famous clip top Hotel open for tourist stay after 200 crore rupees Royal Wedding
Dehradun

पर्यटकों के लिए फिर खुला औली का ये फेमस होटल, यहां हुई थी 200 करोड़ की शाही शादी

28 जून 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
Rajpath

कैकेयी की तरह कोप भवन में बैठना समाधान नहीं, राहुल क्यों छोड़ना चाहते हैं अध्यक्ष का पद?

27 जून 2019

Uttarakhand panchayat elections 2019 Election Commission double expenditure limit
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड पंचायत चुनाव: निर्वाचन आयोग ने खर्च की सीमा की दोगुनी

27 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

बंदूक की नोंक पर बाइक सवार की तलाशी करती पुलिस
Bareilly

बदायूं पुलिस बंदूक के बल पर कर रही वाहन चेकिंग, जेब में तलाश रहे हेलमेट, वीडियो वारयल

उत्तर प्रदेश के बदायूं जिले के वजीरगंज में चेंकिग के दौरान मोटर साइकिल सवार पर सिपाहियों ने बंदूक तान दी। मोटर साइकिल सवार हाथ ऊपर कर खड़ा रहा और इस दौरान एक सिपाही बाइक सवार की जांच करने लगा।

24 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
संकोच छोड़ ‘अपराजिता’ बनने का लिया संकल्प
Bareilly

संकोच छोड़ ‘अपराजिता’ बनने का लिया संकल्प

28 जून 2019

बरात में बैंड बाजेवालों को पीटा, नकदी व सामान लूटा
Budaun

बरात में बैंड बाजेवालों को पीटा, नकदी व सामान लूटा

28 जून 2019

ड्यूटी छोड़कर बीयर पीते मिले विकास भवन कर्मी, वीडियो वायरल
Budaun

ड्यूटी छोड़कर बीयर पीते मिले विकास भवन कर्मी, वीडियो वायरल

28 जून 2019

विधायक पहुंचे पालिका कार्यालय, एडीएम ने गैरहाजिर कर्मियों ने मांगा स्पष्टीकरण
Budaun

विधायक पहुंचे पालिका कार्यालय, एडीएम ने गैरहाजिर कर्मियों ने मांगा स्पष्टीकरण

28 जून 2019

केरोसिन डालकर युवक ने पत्नी को जला डाला, मौत
Budaun

केरोसिन डालकर युवक ने पत्नी को जला डाला, मौत

28 जून 2019

आज आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि, कल होंगे सफाई कर्मचारियों के तबादले
Budaun

आज आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि, कल होंगे सफाई कर्मचारियों के तबादले

28 जून 2019

मनरेगा-पंचायती राज विभाग मिलकर बनाईं स्थायी गोशालाएं
Budaun

मनरेगा-पंचायती राज विभाग मिलकर बनाईं स्थायी गोशालाएं

28 जून 2019

पालिका ने खड़ी कराई दीवार, पड़ोसी मार्केट का रास्ता बंद
Budaun

पालिका ने खड़ी कराई दीवार, पड़ोसी मार्केट का रास्ता बंद

28 जून 2019

धान खरीद में घोटाले के मामले में तीन पर होगी एफआईआर
Budaun

धान खरीद में घोटाले के मामले में तीन पर होगी एफआईआर

28 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

सेल्फी से जान गंवाने वालों की लिस्ट में भारतीय हैं पहले नंबर पर

इंडिया जर्नल ऑफ फैमिली मेडिसीन एंड प्राइमरी केयर ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में दावा किया है कि 2011 से 2017 तक 259 लोग सेल्फी लेने की चक्कर में अपनी जान गवां बैठे हैं। रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि यह आंकड़ा सालों-साल बढ़ रहा है।

28 जून 2019

हादसा 1:07

ड्राइवर की लापरवाही से आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर हुआ भीषण बस हादसा, 7 यात्रियों की मौत

28 जून 2019

गूगल 1:21

गूगल ने जारी किया ऑटो डिलीट लोकेशन फीचर, एक क्लिक में देखें उद्योग जगत की बड़ी खबरें

28 जून 2019

विराट 2:03

वेस्टइंडीज पर जीत के बाद विराट ने धोनी को कहा बेशकीमती खिलाड़ी, तारीफ करते हुए बताई धोनी की ताकत

28 जून 2019

ट्रेन 1:17

पटरी और प्लेटफॉर्म के बीच फंसे शख्स पर से गुजर गई ट्रेन, रेलवे स्टेशन पर लोगों की अटकी सांस

28 जून 2019

Related

‘जल ही जीवन है, इसके संरक्षण में आगे आएं महिलाए’
Bareilly

अमर उजाला के अभियान में आगे आईं महिलाएं, बोलीं- जल ही जीवन है

27 जून 2019

चायना मीटर की मार ने करा दिया एसई का ट्रांसफर
Budaun

चायना मीटर की मार ने करा दिया एसई का ट्रांसफर

28 जून 2019

रोग, शोक, व्याधि से मुक्ति दिलाता है सिद्धचक्र विधान
Budaun

रोग, शोक, व्याधि से मुक्ति दिलाता है सिद्धचक्र विधान

28 जून 2019

किसानों की आय बढ़ाना सरकार की प्राथमिकता में शामिल: डीएम
Budaun

किसानों की आय बढ़ाना सरकार की प्राथमिकता में शामिल: डीएम

28 जून 2019

फंदे पर लटका मिला पूर्व प्रधान पति का शव
Budaun

फंदे पर लटका मिला पूर्व प्रधान पति का शव

27 जून 2019

जलभराव से परेशानी, मुख्यमंत्री से शिकायत
Budaun

जलभराव से परेशानी, मुख्यमंत्री से शिकायत

28 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.