bodies of two students found, investigations are on

दो छात्रों के शव मिलने से मचा हड़कंप, तफ्तीश में जुटी पुलिस

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली Updated Sat, 13 Oct 2018 10:20 AM IST
बदायूं में रेलवे ट्रैक के पास 2 छात्रों के शव मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया है। नगर के आसपास के इलाके में सनसनी पसर गई है। कहा जा रहा है कि इन छात्रों की हत्य कहीं और करने के बाद शवों को रेल की पटरियों के पास फेंका गया है। 
जानकारी के अनुसार मामला सिविल लाइन क्षेत्र के दाता गंज रेलवे क्रॉसिंग के पास का है। पुलिस को जैसे ही इस बात की सूचना मिली वह फौरन उस जगह पहुंची। मामले की तमाम तरह के कोणों से जांच की जा ही है। अभी जांच टीम किसी नतीजे पर नहीं पहुंची है इसलिए कोई आधिकारिक बयान भी जारी नहीं किया गया है। 

शिवपाल सिंह यादव
Lucknow

योगी का राजनीतिक दांव, शिवपाल के नाम आवंटित हुआ मायावती का खाली बंगला

समाजवादी सेकुलर मोर्चा का विस्तार करने में जुटे शिवपाल सिंह यादव पर योगी सरकार ने दरियादिली दिखाई है। शिवपाल को 6, लाल बहादुर शास्त्री मार्ग स्थित बंगला आवंटित किया गया है।

12 अक्टूबर 2018

शिवपाल सिंह यादव के मंच पर मुलायम।
Lucknow

सेकुलर मोर्चा बनने के बाद पहली बार शिवपाल के मंच पर आए मुलायम सिंह, कही ये बातें

12 अक्टूबर 2018

शिवपाल सिंह यादव व वीरपाल सिंह यादव।
Lucknow

अखिलेश का साथ छोड़कर समर्थकों सहित शिवपाल के मोर्चे में शामिल हुए पूर्व सांसद

12 अक्टूबर 2018

शिवपाल सिंह यादव
Lucknow

शिवपाल पर योगी सरकार की एक और मेहरबानी, बंगले के बाद मिली 'जेड प्लस' सुरक्षा

13 अक्टूबर 2018

aligarh muslim university
Jammu

मन्नान प्रकरण के बाद खुफिया एजेंसियों की रडार पर कश्मीरी छात्र, एएमयू पर होगा फोकस

12 अक्टूबर 2018

डॉ. राम विलास वेदान्ती व अनुपमा जायसवाल।
Lucknow

कोर्ट के फैसले से नहीं, हिंदू-मुसलमान के सहयोग से होगा राम मंदिर का निर्माण: वेदांती

12 अक्टूबर 2018

कल्पना तिवारी के घर में मौजूद डिप्टी सीएम दिनेश शर्मा।
Lucknow

कल्पना तिवारी को मिली ओएसडी की नौकरी, डिप्टी सीएम की मौजूदगी में दिया गया नियुक्ति पत्र

11 अक्टूबर 2018

आरोपी पुलिसकर्मी प्रशांत चौधरी व उसकी पत्नी
Lucknow

विवेक तिवारी हत्याकांड: कोर्ट ने मंजूर की आरोपी सिपाहियों की रिमांड

12 अक्टूबर 2018

संजय राउत
Lucknow

सरकार तीन तलाक पर अध्यादेश ला सकती है तो राम मंदिर पर भी लाये: संजय राउत

12 अक्टूबर 2018

परमहंस को जूस पिलाते सीएम योगी
Lucknow

परमहंस से मिलने पीजीआई पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री, पिलाया जूस

12 अक्टूबर 2018

