मांग की

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 11:17 PM IST
किसान से रुपये छीने
स्योहारा। गांव मलकपुर बुडेरन निवासी वकील अहमद ने पुलिस को दी तहरीर में बताया कि वह अपने खेत से मिट्टी उठाकर ट्रैक्टर ट्राली से अपने रिश्तेदार के खेत में डालने के लिए जा रहा था। इस दौरान दो युवकों ने रोककर उससे अभद्रता की और 4500 रुपये छीन लिए। ट्रैक्टर ट्राली के मालिक वकील अहमद ने बताया कि किसी ने उसे बताया कि थाने की मीटिंग में सीओ महावीर सिंह ने कहा था कि मुख्यमंत्री जी के आदेशानुसार घर के काम ले लिए 10 ट्राली मिट्टी उठाने को अपराध नहीं है। उसने थाने पहुंचकर पूरे घटना की तहरीर पुलिस में दी है। थानाध्यक्ष उदय प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपियों ने रुपये वापस करके पीड़ित से फैसला कर लिया है।

Most Read

rape
Meerut

नौ साल की बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म, बदहवास हालत में घर पहुंची तो परिजनों के पैरों तले की खिसकी जमीन

बिजनौर की धामपुर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के एक गांव निवासी युवक ने नौ वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म की जघन्य वारदात को अंजाम दिया। बदहवास हालत में घर पहुंची बच्ची को देख परिजनों के पैरों तले की जमीन उखड़ गई। 

21 जून 2019

दो बकाएदारों को जेल भेजा
Bijnor

दो बकाएदारों को जेल भेजा

21 जून 2019

बालिका से पड़ोसी युवक ने किया दुष्कर्म
Bijnor

बालिका से पड़ोसी युवक ने किया दुष्कर्म

21 जून 2019

लकी ड्रॉ के नाम पर ठगी करने वाले चार दबोचे
Bijnor

लकी ड्रॉ के नाम पर ठगी करने वाले चार दबोचे

21 जून 2019

चांदपुर में अनेक स्थान पर हुआ योग
Bijnor

चांदपुर में अनेक स्थान पर हुआ योग

21 जून 2019

ग्राम समाज की भूमि पर अवैध कब्जा का प्रयास
Bijnor

ग्राम समाज की भूमि पर अवैध कब्जा का प्रयास

21 जून 2019

चोरी की पांच बाइकों के साथ एक चोर दबोचा
Bijnor

चोरी की पांच बाइकों के साथ एक चोर दबोचा

21 जून 2019

हत्या में आरोपी को दबोचा
Bijnor

हत्या में आरोपी को दबोचा

21 जून 2019

गांव आसफाबाद चमन में एक माह से बिजली गुल
Bijnor

गांव आसफाबाद चमन में एक माह से बिजली गुल

21 जून 2019

धामपुर पालिका के राजस्व निरीक्षक लखनऊ में सम्मानित
Bijnor

धामपुर पालिका के राजस्व निरीक्षक लखनऊ में सम्मानित

21 जून 2019

