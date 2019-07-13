शहर चुनें

उप्र मेडिकल कौंसिल के सदस्य बने डॉ. प्रमेंद्र

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 02:23 AM IST
बरेली। पहली बार उप्र मेडिकल कौंसिल में बरेली के पूर्व आईएमए अध्यक्ष डॉ. प्रमेंद्र माहेश्वरी को सदस्य चुना गया है। आईएमए में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में आईएमए अध्यक्ष डॉ. सत्येंद्र कुमार, डॉ. विनोद पागरानी, डॉ. हिमांशु अग्रवला ने डॉ. प्रमेंद्र को शुभकामनाएं दी और एक पौधा देकर सम्मानित किया। आईएमए अध्यक्ष ने डॉ. प्रमेंद्र को चिकित्सकों के विभिन्न मुद्दों को सरकार के सामने सक्षमता से रखते हुए चिकित्सा शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता बढ़ाने का सुझाव दिया।
