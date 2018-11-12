शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Azamgarh ›   अनुदान के लिए15 तक जमा करें आवेदन

अनुदान के लिए15 तक जमा करें आवेदन

Varanasi Bureau Updated Mon, 12 Nov 2018 11:04 PM IST
आजमगढ़। जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षक डा.वीके शर्मा ने बताया कि उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार की सार्वजनिक पुस्तकालयों को अनुदान योजना और राजा राम मोहन राय पुस्तकालय प्रतिष्ठान की मैचिंग एवं नान मैचिंग अनुदान योजना के अंतर्गत जनपद आजमगढ़ के नगरीय, ग्रामीण, अल्पसंख्यक बाहुल्य और अनुसूचित जाति, जनजाति बाहुल्य क्षेत्रों में संचालित सार्वजनिक पुस्तकालयों को पुस्तकीय सहायता, फर्नीचर, और संग्रहण सामग्री की सहायता के रुप में अनुदान के लिए सार्वजनिक पुस्तकालयों से संबंधित इच्छुक स्थानीय निकायों, स्वैच्छिक संगठनों, प्रबंधन से निर्धारित प्रारूप पर 15 नवंबर तक आवेदन पत्र को जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षक कार्यालय या राजकीय जिला पुस्तकालय में जमा किया जा सकता है। आवेदन का प्रारूप वेबसाइट- डब्ल्यू.डब्ल्यू.डब्ल्यू.आरआरआरएलएफ.जीओवी.इन पर प्राप्त कर सकते है।





अनुदान के लिए 15 तक जमा करें आवेदन

