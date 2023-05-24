Notifications

UPSC Result 2023: Smriti became IAS after studying eight hours daily, can get UP or MP cadre

UPSC Result 2023 : रोज आठ घंटे पढ़ाई कर आईएएस बन गईं स्मृति, मिल सकता है यूपी या एमपी कैडर

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, प्रयागराज Published by: विनोद सिंह Updated Wed, 24 May 2023 05:02 PM IST
सार

स्मृति में अपनी सफलता के पीछे की वजहों को मंगलवार को साझा किया। उन्होंने बताया कि वह इससे पहले सिविल सर्विसेज में तीन प्रयास कर विभिन्न चरण पास कर चुकी थीं। मगर साक्षात्कार तक चौथे प्रयास में पहुंचीं।

UPSC Result 2023: Smriti became IAS after studying eight hours daily, can get UP or MP cadre
स्मृति मिश्रा
विस्तार

सिविल सर्विसेज में शीर्ष चार में स्थान बनाने वाली शहर की बेटी स्मृति मिश्रा को बचपन से ही आईएएस बनने का जनून रहा है। चौथे प्रयास में वह इस बार इंटरव्यू तक पहुंचीं। आठ घंटे नियमित पढ़ाई और नोट्स बनाकर रिवीजन करना उनकी कामयाबी का सबसे बड़ा आधार बना।



स्मृति में अपनी सफलता के पीछे की वजहों को मंगलवार को साझा किया। उन्होंने बताया कि वह इससे पहले सिविल सर्विसेज में तीन प्रयास कर विभिन्न चरण पास कर चुकी थीं। मगर साक्षात्कार तक चौथे प्रयास में पहुंचीं। उन्होंने बताया कि साक्षात्कार में मौजूद पैनल ने उनसे विभिन्न मुद्दों पर सवाल पूछे, जिनके उन्होंने बेबाकी से जवाब दिए। उनके उत्तर से पैनल काफी संतुष्ट दिखा। एक सदस्य ने साक्षात्कार निपटते ही इस तरह की बात भी कही जो उन्हें लगा कि वह अच्छी रैंक पाएंगी।


सीओ (द्वितीय) राजकुमार मिश्रा की बेटी स्मृति मिश्रा का आईएएस बनना तय हो गया है। उन्हें सिविल सर्विसेज में चौथी रैंक मिली है। इससे सीओ और उनके परिवार की खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं है।

UPSC Result 2023: Smriti became IAS after studying eight hours daily, can get UP or MP cadre
स्मृति मिश्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजकुमार मिश्रा का परिवार प्रयागराज के भारद्वाजपुरम का मूल निवासी है। परिवार में सीओ की पत्नी अनीता मिश्रा, बेटी स्मृति मिश्रा और बेटा लोकेश मिश्रा हैं। स्मृति और लोकेश इन दिनों दिल्ली में अपनी मां के साथ रह रहे हैं। मंगलवार दोपहर बेटी के चयन और चौथी रैंक मिलने की सूचना पाकर सीओ मिश्रा खुशी से फूले न समाए। दफ्तर में भी खुशी की लहर दौड़ गई।

सीओ ने बताया कि बेटी की तमन्ना शुरू से ही आईएएस बनने की रही है। उन्हें भरोसा था कि बेटी आईएएस जरूर बनेगी। हालांकि इतनी शानदार रैंक मिलेगी ये नहीं सोचा था। बेटी प्री से लेकर मेन और साक्षात्कार में सफलता पाती रही। उन्होंने और उनके परिवार ने किसी से यह बात साझा नहीं की। वह लोग स्मृति की सफलता से बेहद खुश हैं।

UPSC Result 2023: Smriti became IAS after studying eight hours daily, can get UP or MP cadre
स्मृति मिश्रा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
बचपन से ही था आईएएस बनने का जुनून

स्मृति के पिता ने बताया कि बेटी को बचपन से ही आईएएस बनने का जुनून सवार था। स्मृति रोज कम से कम आठ घंटे पढ़ाई करती थीं। प्रतिदिन नोट्स तैयार कर उनका रिवीजन करती थीं। शुरू से ही वह टॉपर रही हैं। एक बार फिर उन्होंने सिविल सर्विसेज में शीर्ष पांच स्थानों में जगह बनाकर अपनी प्रतिभा दिखाई है।

अफसरों ने दी शुभकामनाएं, कप्तान ने लिखा- गौरवान्वित हुआ पुलिस विभाग

स्मृति मिश्रा की सफलता को लेकर पुलिस विभाग में जश्न का माहौल है। एडीजी पीसी मीना, आईजी डॉ. राकेश कुमार सिंह, एसएसपी प्रभाकर चौधरी, एसपी सिटी राहुल भाटी, एसपी देहात राजकुमार अग्रवाल समेत कई अधिकारियों ने सीओ व स्मृति को शुभकामनाएं दीं। एसएसपी ने सोशल मीडिया सेल के जरिये लिखा है कि पुुलिस विभाग स्मृति की सफलता से गौरवान्वित है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

