Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Allahabad ›   Rights can not be stopped due to appeals pending

अपील लंबित होने के कारण नहीं रोके जा सकते अधिकार

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, इलाहाबाद Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 12:03 AM IST
Rights can not be stopped due to appeals pending
court
हाईकोर्ट ने कहा है कि किसी प्रकरण में मात्र विशेष अपील लंबित रहने के आधार पर व्यक्ति को उसका वैधानिक अधिकार देने से नहीं रोका जा सकता है। कोर्ट ने 16448 सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती में इस आधार पर नियुक्ति नहीं देने के बीएसए फतेहपुर के आदेश को रद्द कर दिया है। कोर्ट ने कहा कि याची यदि मेरिट में आती है तो उसे नियुक्ति दी जाए। रीतादेवी और अन्य की याचिका पर न्यायमूर्ति एमसी त्रिपाठी ने सुनवाई की।

याची के अधिवक्ता सीमांत सिंह का कहना था कि 16448 सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती में आवेदन किया था। उसका चयन नहीं हो पाया। जबकि फतेहपुर में छह पद एक्स सर्विस मैन कोटे के और छह पद अनुसूचित जनजाति कोटे के रिक्त हैं। हाईकोर्ट ने बीएसए को याची का प्रत्यावेदन निस्तारित करने का आदेश दिया था। बीएसए ने 10 जुलाई 2017 को याची का प्रत्यावेदन यह कहते हुए रद्द कर दिया कि 23 मार्च 2017 को सरकार ने नियुक्ति रोकने का आदेश दिया है। याची का कहना था कि इस आदेश को हाईकोर्ट की एकल पीठ ने नीरज पांडेय के केस में रद्द कर दिया है। इसके जवाब में बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग का कहना था कि एकलपीठ के आदेश को विशेष अपील में चुनौती दी गई है। अपील अभी लंबित है। कोर्ट ने कहा कि नियुक्ति पाना याची का वैधानिक अधिकार है, इसे मात्र इस कारण से नहीं रोका जा सकता है कि विशेष अपील लंबित है। विशेष अपील पर कोई अंतरिम आदेश भी नहीं है। इस स्थिति में यदि याची मेरिट में आता है तो उसे नियमानुसार नियुक्ति दी जाए।
