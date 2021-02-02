Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   CBI registers case against DM and unknown officials on allegations of facilitating illegal mining

सीबीआई ने डीएम सहित अज्ञात अधिकारियों के खिलाफ दर्ज किया मामला, 9 जगहों पर मारा छापा

सुशील कुमार Kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज Published by: सुशील कुमार कुमार
Updated Tue, 02 Feb 2021 06:42 PM IST
सीबीआई
सीबीआई - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबाआई) ने उत्तर प्रदेश के कौशाम्बी के तत्कालीन जिला अधिकारी सहित 9 निजी कर्मचारियों और अज्ञात अधिकारियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। 2012-14 में अवैध खनन कराने के आरोप में मामला दर्ज किया गया है। सीबीआई की टीम ने 9 जगहों पर छापेमारी की। जिसमें 44 अचल संपत्तियों और 10 लाख रुपये नकद जमा के दस्तावेज मिले।  
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

