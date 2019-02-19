शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   परेश रावल को गुजरात से खींच लाया कुंभ

परेश रावल को गुजरात से खींच लाया कुंभ

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 02:06 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
परेश रावल को गुजरात से खींच लाया कुंभ
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
0 उड्डयन मंत्री नंदी के यहां लिया दिन का भोजन
नोट...फोटो है
प्रयागराज। अभिनेता और गुजरात से भाजपा सांसद परेश रावल को भी कुंभ नगरी ने अपनी ओर खींच लिया। रविवार को प्रयागराज पहुंचे परेश रावल सोमवार की शाम को ही यहां से रवाना हुए। इस दौरान उन्होंने कुंभ नगरी का दर्शन करने के लिए साथ ही संगम स्नान भी किया।
परेश रावल टेंट सिटी भी गए। रविवार को रात्रि प्रवास उन्होंने टेंट सिटी में ही दिया। इस बीच तमाम लोगों ने उनके साथ फोटो खिंचवाने की जिद की। परेश रावल ने उन लोगों को निराश नहीं दिया। रविवार को सूबे के उड्डयन मंत्री नंद गोपाल गुप्ता नंदी और मेयर अभिलाषा गुप्ता नंदी से उनकी मुलाकात हुई। इस दौरान उन्होंने दोपहर का खाना बहादुरगंज स्थित कैबिनेट मंत्री के आवास में ही लिया। यहां भी चुनिंदा लोगों को इसकी जानकारी दी गई। इस दौरान कारोबारी लालू मित्तल, गौरव वीरेंद्र अग्रवाल आदि मौजूद रहे। शाम को पांच बजे वह फ्लाइट से दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हो गए। इस दौरान कैबिनेट मंत्री नंदी और मेयर अभिलाषा गुप्ता भी उनके साथ दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हुए।

Recommended

Bollywood

शबाना आजमी-जावेद अख्तर ने कार्यक्रम किया रद्द तो बौखला उठा पाकिस्तान, बोला- 'वे हद पार कर रहे...'

18 फरवरी 2019

shabana azmi
shabana azmi
shabana azmi
shabana azmi
Bollywood

शबाना आजमी-जावेद अख्तर ने कार्यक्रम किया रद्द तो बौखला उठा पाकिस्तान, बोला- 'वे हद पार कर रहे...'

18 फरवरी 2019

सीआरपीएफ जवान की पत्नी
Chandigarh

जब तक 40 जवानों की मौत का बदला नहीं ले लेते, तब तक मांग में सिंदूर नहीं सजाऊंगी: पूनम

18 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

संस्कारी के साथ-साथ कितनी ग्लैमरस हैं अंबानी खानदान की होने वाली बहू, सबूत हैं ये अनदेखी तस्वीरें

18 फरवरी 2019

आकाश अंबानी
श्लोका मेहता
श्लोका मेहता
श्लोका मेहता
Bollywood

संस्कारी के साथ-साथ कितनी ग्लैमरस हैं अंबानी खानदान की होने वाली बहू, सबूत हैं ये अनदेखी तस्वीरें

18 फरवरी 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
शहीद अजीत कुमार आजाद
Kanpur

शहीद अजीत आजाद की अस्थियों में मिले लोहे के टुकड़े, आतंक के आकाओं को मोहसिन रजा की खुली चेतावनी

18 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा हमला
Jammu

जानिए कौन है पुलवामा हमले का मास्टरमाइंड कामरान, जैश सरगना अजहर का था खास

18 फरवरी 2019

Pakistan denied allegations of India about Pulwama Terror Attack
Pakistan

पुलवामा हमला : पाक ने भारत के आरोपों को बताया बेबुनियाद, कहा- आक्रामक रुख साबित होगा खतरनाक

18 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

woman leaves dress at ex boyfriend home finds his mom wearing it month later
Bizarre News

प्रेमी के घर कपड़े छोड़ गई थी लड़की, एक्स-ब्वॉयफ्रेंड की मां की हरकत हो गई वायरल

18 फरवरी 2019

नेगियमिंख का सुनहरा ताबूत
World

लूट का सुनहरा ताबूत मिस्र को लौटाएगा अमेरिका का म्यूजियम, 28 करोड़ में खरीदा था

18 फरवरी 2019

supreme court
India News

पशु वध पर प्रतिबंध की मांग वाली याचिका सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने की खारिज

18 फरवरी 2019

टमाटर
Madhya Pradesh

भले सड़ जाए पेटलावद का टमाटर पाकिस्तान नहीं भेजेंगे, किसानों का फैसला

18 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama terror attack: State governments and administration come forward to help Kashmiri students 
India News

पुलवामा हमला: कश्मीरी छात्रों की मदद को राज्य सरकारें और प्रशासन आया आगे

18 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पिछले एक साल में 57 फीसदी बढ़े आईईडी विस्फोट 

18 फरवरी 2019

martyr major chitresh bisht
Dehradun

राजौरी धमाका: शहीद मेजर चित्रेश बिष्ट हरिद्वार में पंचतत्च में हुए विलीन, भाई ने दी मुखाग्नि

18 फरवरी 2019

Disgruntled youth in urban disorder and jobless growth said Manmohan singh
India News

शहरी अव्यवस्था और रोजगार विहीन वृद्धि से युवाओं में असंतोष : मनमोहन

18 फरवरी 2019

Party politics dominated all-party meeting on the Pulwama terror attack
India News

पुलवामा हमले पर सर्वदलीय बैठक में भी हावी रही ‘दलीय राजनीति’

17 फरवरी 2019

गुर्जर आंदोलन
Delhi NCR

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन खत्म, रेलवे ने बहाल की सभी ट्रेन सेवा

17 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

खुल्दाबाद मस्जिद के बाहर जमा लोग
Prayagraj

पुलवामा हमले के विरोध में लगा बैनर गिरने पर विवाद, तनाव

प्रयागराज की खुल्दाबाद सब्जीमंडी में पुलवामा हमले के विरोध में लगाया गया बैनर गिर जाने पर सोमवार रात बवाल हो गया। आतंकी हमले के विरोध में जुलूस निकाल रहे युवकों ने बैनर जान बूझकर गिराए जाने का आरोप लगाते हुए धर्मस्थल के सामने जाम लगा दिया।

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
मृतक अंकित (फाइल फोटो)
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज: संपत्ति विवाद में फायरिंग, एक की मौत, भाजपा नेता गंभीर रूप से घायल

19 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh Mela 2019: Car dropped from the Pontoon bridge, 1 killed, NDRF saved one life
Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2019: पांटून पुल से गिरी कार, कारोबारी के बेटे की मौत, एनडीआरएफ ने बचाई एक की जान

18 फरवरी 2019

प्रयाग के बाहर इस बार भी मिलेंगी रोडवेज की बसें
Prayagraj

प्रयाग के बाहर इस बार भी मिलेंगी रोडवेज की बसें

19 फरवरी 2019

Vande Bharat Expressway
Prayagraj

पहले ही सफर में वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस दोनों ओर से लेट

18 फरवरी 2019

जेई के तीन हजार से अधिक पदों पर फंसी भर्ती
Prayagraj

जेई के तीन हजार से अधिक पदों पर फंसी भर्ती

19 फरवरी 2019

हाईकोर्ट और जिला न्यायालय में आज अवकाश
Prayagraj

हाईकोर्ट और जिला न्यायालय में आज अवकाश

19 फरवरी 2019

सौ से ज्यादा औसत स्पीड वाली पहली ट्रेन बनी वंदे भारत
Prayagraj

सौ से ज्यादा औसत स्पीड वाली पहली ट्रेन बनी वंदे भारत

19 फरवरी 2019

कीडगंज में सिलेंडर फटा
Prayagraj

कीडगंज में सिलेंडर फटा

19 फरवरी 2019

पीपा पुल से गंगा में गिरी एसयूवी, व्यवसायी के बेटे की मौत
Prayagraj

पीपा पुल से गंगा में गिरी एसयूवी, व्यवसायी के बेटे की मौत

19 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

पुलवामा हमले के बाद शंकराचार्य सरस्वती ने रामाग्रह यात्रा कार्यक्रम किया स्थगित

जगद्गुरु शंकराचार्य स्वामी स्वरूपानंद सरस्वती ने देश की बदली परिस्थितियों के मद्देनजर श्री रामजन्मभूमि रामाग्रह यात्रा और शिलान्यास के कार्यक्रम' को स्थगित करने की घोषणा की हैं।

17 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ 1:10

पुलवामा हमला: कुंभ में साधु-संतों ने ऐसे दी शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि

16 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ 0:53

कुंभ में साधु-संतों का अग्नि स्नान, आग की ताप से खुद को शुद्ध करने की परंपरा

16 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ 1:50

प्रयागराज के कुंभ में बांटी जा रही है ये स्पेशल साड़ी, जिसे महिलाएं कर रही हैं सबसे ज्यादा पसंद

14 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ में स्कूल 2:12

कुंभ में पहली बार बनाए गए अस्थाई स्कूल में बच्चों को मिल रही ये खास सुविधा

14 फरवरी 2019

Related

कमांडो के हवाले रहेगा संगम
Prayagraj

कमांडो के हवाले रहेगा संगम

19 फरवरी 2019

accident
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः पैर फिसलने के कारण तीसरी मंजिल से गिरा प्रतियोगी छात्र, दर्दनाक मौत

19 फरवरी 2019

राममंदिर के लिए विहिप करेगी विजय महामंत्र जाप
Prayagraj

राममंदिर के लिए विहिप करेगी विजय महामंत्र जाप

19 फरवरी 2019

आरओ-एआरओ मेंस में कश्मीर समस्या पर सवाल
Prayagraj

आरओ-एआरओ मेंस में कश्मीर समस्या पर सवाल

19 फरवरी 2019

tv channel
Prayagraj

टीवी देखना हुआ महंगा, अब फ्री चैनल भी बंद

19 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh 2019: Maghi Purnima expected crowd of devotees, educational institutions closed for 3 days
Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2019: माघी पूर्णिमा पर भारी भीड़ का अनुमान, 3 दिन बंद रहेंगे सभी शिक्षण संस्थान

17 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.