Prayagraj

एलटी ग्रेड

Allahabad Bureau Updated Wed, 28 Nov 2018 08:31 PM IST
20 दिसंबर तक जारी हो जाएगा एलटी ग्रेड परिणाम
0 प्रतियोगी छात्रों के प्रदर्शन के बाद यूपीपीएससी सचिव ने दिया आश्वासन
प्रयागराज। उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग की ओर से एलटी ग्रेड शिक्षक भर्ती के परिणाम में देरी से नाराज प्रतियोगियों ने बुधवार को आयोग कार्यालय पर प्रदर्शन किया। युवा मंच के नेतृत्व में प्रतियोगियों के पांच सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने आयोग के सचिव से वार्ता की।
वार्ता के दौरान सचिव ने परीक्षार्थियों को आश्वस्त किया कि 20 दिसंबर तक एलटी ग्रेड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी किया जाएगा। प्रदर्शन के दौरान युवा मंच के अध्यक्ष अनिल सिंह, राजेश सचान, विक्की खान, कुलदीप यादव, सुमन वर्मा एवं सत्येंद्र कुमार सिंह मौजूद रहे। प्रतियोगियाें का कहना है कि आंसर-की जारी न करने से भी अनावश्यक विवाद बढ़ेगा। ऐसे में अभ्यर्थी न्यायालय चले जाएंगे और भर्ती प्रक्रिया फंस सकती है। विवादों से बचने के लिए आंसर-की जारी कर परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित किया जाना चाहिए। आगामी शिक्षक भर्ती में एकेडमिक मेरिट को हटाने के लिए 30 नवंबर को परीक्षा नियामक कार्यालय पर प्रदर्शन होगा।







फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

20 दिसंबर तक जारी हो जाएगा एलटी ग्रेड परिणाम, यूपीपीएससी सचिव ने दिया आश्वासन

उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग की ओर से एलटी ग्रेड शिक्षक भर्ती के परिणाम में देरी से नाराज प्रतियोगियों ने बुधवार को आयोग कार्यालय पर प्रदर्शन किया। युवा मंच के नेतृत्व में प्रतियोगियों के पांच सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने आयोग के सचिव से वार्ता की। 

28 नवंबर 2018

कर्मचारी चयन आयोग
Prayagraj

एसएससी स्टेनोग्राफर 2017 परीक्षा का अंतिम परिणाम जारी, 2812 प्रतिभागियों को मिली सफलता

28 नवंबर 2018

जूना अखाड़ा
Prayagraj

जूना अखाड़े का हुआ नगर प्रवेश, अखाड़ा परिषद अध्यक्ष ने किया स्वागत

28 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

यूपी: लोक सेवा आयोग के नवनियुक्त सदस्य ने दिया इस्तीफा

28 नवंबर 2018

यूइंग क्रिश्चन कॉलेज के प्रचार्य पद पर नियुक्ति पर रोक
Prayagraj

यूइंग क्रिश्चन कॉलेज के प्रचार्य पद पर नियुक्ति पर रोक

28 नवंबर 2018

हत्याभियुक्त की उम्रकैद बरकरार
Prayagraj

हत्याभियुक्त की उम्रकैद बरकरार

28 नवंबर 2018

Indian Flag
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज जंक्शन समेत यूपी के 11 बड़े स्टेशनों पर लगेगा सौ फीट ऊंचा तिरंगा, रेलवे बोर्ड का निर्देश

26 नवंबर 2018

स्टेनोग्राफर ग्रेड ‘सी’ एवं ‘डी’ परीक्षा में 2812 को नौकरी
Prayagraj

स्टेनोग्राफर ग्रेड ‘सी’ एवं ‘डी’ परीक्षा में 2812 को नौकरी

28 नवंबर 2018

आजम खां
Prayagraj

आजम खां को स्पेशल कोर्ट ने दी चेतावनी, हाजिर न हुए तो जारी करेंगे गैरजमानती वारंट

27 नवंबर 2018

Allahabad High Court
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः 22 जिलों के जिला जज बदले, हाई कोर्ट के महानिबंधक को भी नई जिम्मेदारी

26 नवंबर 2018

